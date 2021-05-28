WYDOT snow plow drivers Paul Thatch and Rick Gurney have seen a thing or two clearing the roads during Wyoming’s “spring season.”
During a three-day stretch a few years back plowing the Chief Joseph Highway, Gurney and Thatch found themselves starting each day from the same exact point because of wind-blown snow continuously covering where they left off the previous day.
“We never got anywhere,” Gurney said.
Atop US 14A outside Lovell, the weather is a bit different. The thermometer reads 45 degrees and the sound of snow sizzling is almost audible under the glaring sun at 9,450 feet above sea level.
Thatch said it doesn’t snow as much as it used to in years past on the pass and the spring has much warmer temperatures now. Plowing the pass used to take a month, but in recent years it has only taken 2-3 weeks. What used to be 20-foot-high drifts have shrunk to 8-10 feet, Thatch said.
“Back then you’re working and it’s 15-20 (degrees) below right now and it’s snowing and blowing,” he said.
After about 25 years on the job, Thatch will be retiring soon. This spring, he handed over the plow keys to Gurney. Gurney has been with WYDOT for about seven years but hadn’t plowed the pass until this year. Instead of plowing this year, Thatch helped with crack seal operations on lower portions of US 14A. Doing this work before the highway opened eliminated the risk of delaying the public later in the summer.
Operating the plow itself is very simple, Gurney said, making the comparison to working a bulldozer. The volute blows snow into the air from the rotary blades, churning up the white powder clump into cold smoke trails.
“Years and years ago as a kid, I was intimidated by this stuff, anything that had a bigger tire than me,” Gurney said. “This is easy, it’s just hard breathing up here.”
Working in the plow is loud. Really loud. So loud that Gurney said he occasionally puts on ear muffs above the ear plugs he usually dons.
“It’s just boring and loud,” Thatch said with a laugh.
Thatch said he would sometimes listen to audio books to fill the monotony.
The cab is small as well, too cramped for more than one adult.
With gears churning and the plow emitting various beeping noises for each move made backwards, Gurney slowly made his way through the mass of snow and ice. The plow itself is not even capable of travelling 1 MPH, he said.
Gurney made the mistake of taking his chains off a little too early on one recent day, making it much harder to gain traction in the goopy, wet snow.
“You shouldn’t have done that,” Thatch chided with a smile.
It’s slow, tedious work. Gurney said there was one day this spring where he didn’t push out more than 200 yards of snow.
He said the basic principle of plowing is to carve a ladder or steps into the snow. This is because the driver has to always be mindful of the snow pressure they are putting on their rotary piece of the plow, as it can quickly jam up.
“You’re going to spend a half an hour out shoveling that, maybe even longer, depends on how packed you get it in there,” Gurney said.
Working in a field of white can also make it tricky to drive straight and stay on the road, Gurney said.
“Nothing to focus on except in front of you and you’re just kind of guessing,” he said.
The thrill of sending tons of snow flying into the air, Gurney said, was lost upon him within about 10 minutes of starting the job, but the views and serenity presented still can’t be beat. When he turns the engine off, the road once again becomes a remote alpine landscape.
“It gives you a lot of time to think about life,” he said.
Jason Fleming, maintenance foreman at the Lovell WYDOT shop, said plowing this road in the fall can also be a heinous job. Often, rain in Lovell means snow at the top of the pass, and something resembling freezing rain near Bald Mountain.
“When you have a half-mile of pure ice and a 10-12% grade, it gets a little sketchy,” he said.
WYDOT staff start the clearing by using a bulldozer to push down snow to a height where a loader-mounted snow blower can get to it and then send it out.
“You’ve got to be careful because you can bog it down,” Jerry Fritz, highway maintenance technician at the Cody WYDOT shop said of the bulldozer.
Like on the North Fork and in Yellowstone, Fleming’s staff let the ground ice melt with help from the intense high-altitude sun.
Fleming’s plow drivers are always keeping their eyes on the thermometer in May, waiting for warmer temperatures that make slicing into snow like cutting a pan of brownies. But they also must be mindful of the heat, as ultra wet, goopy snow can form a consistency similar to mud and cause a plow to become stuck if not equipped with chains on its tires. From there, it’s the operator’s job to figure out how to get themselves unstuck or wait for the blower to dig them out. Another concern is rock movement, as wet weather and intense melting can bring wet slides cascading down on the road.
But despite all these challenges, Fleming has faith in his employees to get the roads cleaned up.
“They know what needs to be done,” he said.
As Gurney finished up the last few yards of clearing, his first season of plowing was nearly complete.
The next week, he and Thatch would start resuming projects at lower elevations.
“It’s something different every week,” Gurney said. “Get a whole new office every couple of weeks.”
