Morrison-Maierle has designed 159 pedestrian ramps in Cody, a citywide project to meet Americans With Disabilities standards.
The two-phase 1-cent optional sales tax project was finished last fall. Now the Cody City Council has approved contracting with the Cody firm to engineer and design the $500,000 2020 Cody Sidewalk and Pedestrian Ramp Improvements Project.
When the city secured a federal transportation grant through the Wyoming Department of Transportation for a school safety crossing project, council members authorized matching that $400,000 grant with $100,000 of excess 1-cent tax monies.
TAP involves complete sidewalk and pedestrian ramp improvements at locations near Cody Middle School, Cody High School and Eastside School.
On July 7 the council approved paying Morrison-Maierle $54,800 for engineering the project using TAP grant funding of about $43,800, or 80%, and the city’s 20% match of $11,000. The city’s portion is authorized in the city’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget as part of the Specific Purpose Tax Fund.
The agreement is for Morrison-Maierle to create plan specifications and cost estimates and to conduct bidding services in line with Wyoming Department of Transportation TAP requirements.
Per the contract, final engineering-bid documents are due Dec. 20. Bid advertisement is set for January 2021 and bids will be awarded by mid-February 2021.
According to a report by Phillip Bowman, public works director, Morrison-Maierle has reviewed the project goals contained in the city’s grant application materials and developed the scope of work and fee estimate for the design and bidding phases of the project.
Once the project is bid and a final construction contract amount is determined, an agreement amendment will be proposed with Morrison-Maierle providing additional construction management services.
Council approval is subject to final approval by WYDOT and the city attorney.
Contracts approved by consent agenda:
• An agreement with Copenhaver, Kath, Kitchen & Kolpitcke for legal services through June 30, 2021.
The city agrees to pay the Powell firm $6,908 per month, or $82,896 per year, for legal services.
Contracted services include prosecuting misdemeanor ordinance violations in municipal court; preparing and reviewing documents, including ordinances, agreements and resolutions; and providing legal advice to the mayor, council and city staff as requested, including during council meetings.
Work outside the contract scope billed at $150 per hour includes prosecution for jury trials in municipal court or personnel hearings involving employee dismissals or suspensions without pay.
• An equipment service plan with MicroComm for an annual cost of $6,875.
Electronic equipment installed on multiple components of the city’s raw water, treated water and wastewater systems is no longer under warranty.
To provide consistency throughout various monitoring functions, MicroComm has provided the city’s SCADA equipment over multiple years and with multiple projects, according to a report by Phillip Bowman, public works director.
The company agrees to provide phone support, internet troubleshooting and MicroComm manufactured parts.
According to a letter from Mark Stockton, a MicroComm service manager in Kansas, the company’s standard system service plan provides parts with any on-site visit and charges a reduced labor rate of $90 per hour with a four-hour minimum plus travel expenses.
