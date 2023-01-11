“My Wild Land,” a documentary about three Wyoming ranches, will be shown at the downtown Cody Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.
The tagline for the film says it relates three “inspiring stories of commitment to preserving heritage and wildlife, come hell or highwater.”
The documentary consists of three parts, telling the stories of the Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie, the Bischoff Ranch near Lovell and the Hellyer family ranch near Lander. It was produced by the Wyoming Migration Initiative and funded by the Muley Fanatic Foundation and Maven.
And, according to the event poster, “Each film shares the unique perspective of the landowners, their relationship to the land and the challenges they’ve faced while maintaining cattle operations and promoting wildlife habitat.”
The film “was launched in response to the rapid residential growth of [the] Western states in recent years and the subsequent loss of wildlife habitat,” the release also said.
It took a year for producer Emily Reed and co-producer Patrick Rodgers, both with the Wyoming Migration Initiative, to complete the film.
The goal, she said, was two-fold.
“The first [was] to share the unheard stories of ranchers doing conservation projects or making sacrifices for wildlife conservation,” she said. “These are stories that are often not heard or shared because many ranchers are humble ... so part of the goal was to really highlight what ranchers have been doing for wildlife ... so it can continue to persist in the future.”
The second aim was to inspire.
“The other goal was to inspire people to support private lands and to support working landscapes,” Reed said. “The agriculture industry is a tough industry to be in, and we wanted to highlight the fact that it’s a tough industry, but at the same time, we need to support them in any way we can because they provide an essential resource for wildlife.”
Reed explained how most ranchland is an essential resource for wildlife.
“Big game species in Wyoming migrate twice a year ... and they require a lot of space,” she said. “They go through a lot of land,” including public BLM acreage and private property.
“Land has to be open to allow migrations to persist,” she added.
In choosing which ranches to feature in the film, Reed said they focused on the places in Wyoming that were under-represented.
“Big migration articles and news pieces have been published in places like Jackson, Cody and others, and so we really wanted to focus on places where there are still these really important herds and migrations happening, but there hasn’t been a lot of media coverage,” she said. “We really lucked out with the three ranchers in the films. They were the first three we talked to, and they ... welcomed us into their homes and onto their properties.”
Since the film was completed last fall, Reed said the showing in Cody this weekend is the “tail-end” of the schedule.
“We have had a lot of showings across the state,” she added, including in Lovell, Laramie and Lander.
The film is sponsored by Park County Open Lands, the Wyoming Migration Initiative and the University of Wyoming.
The showing in Cody is free and open to the public with small popcorn and drink provided at no charge.
It’s Reed’s hope that, after watching the films, attendees will come away with a desire to connect.
“We want people to feel inspired to connect with their own communities and to support local ranches,” she said.
To watch the trailer for each film, visit vimeo.com/showcase/mywild.
And for more information on the Wyoming Migration Initiative, visit migrationinitiative.org/.
