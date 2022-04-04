Seven duplexes are being planned on West Avenue in the latest subdivision on the relatively narrow street to go before city planning and zoning.
Last Tuesday, members were split on whether to recommend city council approve the preliminary plat for the West Avenue Duplex Subdivision after a lengthy discussion between city officials, board members and members of the public.
With one member absent, the other six split 3-3.
It’s an eight-lot subdivision, with one lot planned for a single bedroom home and the other seven for duplexes.
Many of the concerns raised by members and neighbors revolved around storm water and irrigation ditch concerns – the city intends to solve some of that by hooking up many of those properties to raw water in the next year. West Avenue and nearby residents also raised concerns about how this would change what had at one point been a peaceful, rural area in the county.
It also brought to the fore a plan by the city to widen the roadway by requiring the lot to give an additional 10 feet of right of way on the north side of the road.
Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said that, as there is existing raw water on the west side of Blackburn, the plan is to connect to that with an 8 inch raw water main.
“I plan to go out to these residents and tell them raw water is available and if they don’t want to use those ditches could start the process to abandon those ditches,” he said. “That’s the long-term goal.”
He said the plan is to complete this project so Shadow Mountain Subdivision is on raw water by spring 2023, as per a commitment the city made to Shadow Mountain.
While some neighbors liked the prospect of hooking up to raw water, others worried about what work might do to disrupt the roots of some of the old trees along the road.
Bowman said while there may be some disruptions, they will work within the existing right of way.
P&Z member Karinthia Herweyer, who along with Cayde O’Brien and Matt Moss voted against recommending approval of the preliminary plat, said her decision was based on the large amount of new development in the area.
“We are a growing community and that has its benefits, but to have houses crammed in ... I’m against it,” she said. “I’m against the duplexes I truly am. I’m okay with single family homes and keeping it where there’s a nice neighborhood and nice yards. I see the concern that the neighbors have.”
The seven duplexes are all on lots just barely large enough to meet the minimum 10,000 square foot threshold.
“My concern is population increase that’s going to use the road,” said Scott Schofield, who lives across the street. “How many extra cars? What is the city going to do to maintain safety on that road? What risk are we willing to accept there?”
City planner Todd Stowell said while the project met almost all of the requirements and only needed a couple of small variances, he did wish the developer hadn’t packed in the duplexes as closely as is planned.
“P&Z doesn’t have veto power,” he said. “It’s a balance. I feel for the residents. I’m not happy Campbell Developments didn’t leave any room, not happy with this squeezing out all space. But we need affordable housing.
“We did listen to residents, we changed zoning five years ago to drop from multifamily down to R2. It’s not like we’ve totally ignored the neighbors. The road, while less than our standard, has the capacity.”
