While cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in Park County, the number of people who died of the virus has also grown.
Two more Park County residents were reported to have died of COVID-19 last month, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the total to 29.
An older man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Park County has only nine active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
