A man visiting Cody on vacation is accused of stealing 41 iPhone cell phones from the local Walmart, a crime amounting to at least $36,000 in losses, according to Cody Police Officer Scott Burlingame.
Noah Douglass-Wiley, 24, is suspected of committing the crime and is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $35,000 cash-only bond. He is facing charges for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
None of the cell phones were found by police.
On Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, police said Douglass-Wiley allegedly took the phones from the store.
Authorities say surveillance cameras showed him on Oct. 9 removing phone boxes from a partially locked cage and making actions to "manipulate the cage to be able to gain access to the merchandise inside," Burlingame wrote in the police affidavit. After removing a few boxes, Douglass-Wiley was seen returning with a backpack, also stolen, to stash the phones in. In all, the act was said to have taken 20 minutes.
At one point the suspect was even seen picking up some type of tool from the checkout counter to assist him in committing the crime.
The cameras showed a tall black male wearing a blue jacket with white stripes running down the sides. An article of clothing matching this jacket was later found at the Airbnb he and his friends were renting on 18th Street, while they were visiting from Colorado Springs, Colo. The friends denied having any knowledge of the thefts.
During Douglass-Wiley's preliminary hearing Friday, Burlingame said none of the friends were questioned about their access to the car on Oct. 9 or their whereabouts at the time of the crime.
Surveillance cameras also identified the vehicle the suspect was driving, a blue Toyota Camry.
During the visit on Oct. 10, Douglass-Wiley's friends were seen accompanying him in the store but there has been no information or footage submitted in relation to this visit.
On Oct. 13, the suspect was seen in the store again and arrived in the same Toyota. He did not steal anything on this visit.
Douglass-Wiley was pulled over in the vehicle shortly after that visit and was initially arrested for driving with a suspended license. During that traffic stop he was wearing shoes matching those worn by the suspect in the video.
On Friday, Judge Bruce Waters bound Douglass-Wiley's case over to District Court.
