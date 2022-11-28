The Cody man who was arrested and charged on Sept. 21 for the alleged assault and battery of his pregnant girlfriend pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Park County District Court on Nov. 15.
Travis William Rednour, 39, also pleaded not guilty to one count of interference with the making of an emergency call.
Rednour now faces a jury trial, which will be scheduled at a later date, but Judge Bill Simpson modified his bond so he can leave Park County for employment.
The alleged assault and battery occurred after Rednour’s girlfriend told him she was pregnant, the affidavit said. The victim told police that Rednour had shoved her, pulled her around by the hair on her head and slapped her across the face. She further told police that Rednour prevented her from calling 911 after the incident.
Rednour is currently out of Park County Detention Center, having posted a $30,000 cash bond, but his counsel, Timothy Blatt, requested that Simpson modify one of his bond conditions.
Before his arraignment in district court, one of Rednour’s bond conditions was not to leave Park County.
Blatt said Rednour would like the court to lift the travel restriction so his client can seek employment with True Oil in Wyoming and North Dakota.
“He asks the court to lift that travel restriction even if it was for the limited purposes of employment, only so that he could go back and work in the oil fields,” Blatt said.
Rednour told the judge that he had not worked with True Oil for the past two years. Instead, he had been working at Ponderosa Campground, which his family owns, Rednour said.
“I just need to get some money,” he said during the proceedings.
Rednour told the judge that he had reached out to True Oil, but they needed the issue of him not being able to leave the county to be cleared up.
Blatt told the judge that Rednour was a minimal flight risk because he has substantial ties to Park County, including his family, a house that he owns in the county and Ponderosa Campground.
The state, represented by Jack Hatfield, was hesitant to modify Rednour’s bond condition.
“The state would not oppose modification to allow him to travel outside of the county but would oppose allowing him to leave the state,” Hatfield said. “Hopefully that concession by the state would provide him with a reasonable opportunity to gain employment.”
Hatfield wasn’t comfortable allowing Rednour to leave the state because of the possibility that he had already broken one of his bond conditions — that of not having any contact with the victim in the case.
“According to Cody Police Department records ... five days ago, there was a dog noise complaint at the residence of the victim. Mr. Rednour is not supposed to be at that residence,” Hatfield said. “But the police department records listed contact with both of them [the victim and Rednour] at the scene.”
Hatfield said he was still in the process of confirming to make sure the records were accurate.
“But, it looks like Mr. Rednour may be violating a bond condition,” Hatfield said.
Rednour told the judge that it “may have been a misunderstanding,” and that his oldest son is also named Travis Rednour.
Simpson modified Rednour’s bond conditions, allowing him to leave Park County but not Wyoming.
“If I had verification from True Oil, I would probably go ahead and modify your bond further to allow you to work outside the state,” Simpson said.
Simpson agreed with Blatt that Rednour was a minimal flight risk, but emphasized to Rednour that he could not have any contact at all with the victim in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.