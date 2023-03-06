Cody resident Carolyn Aune, who is one of the two defendants charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will have to remain in jail until her April trial despite her request to live with a sponsor.
During a March 1 hearing, Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield denied a motion filed by Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, on Feb. 6 which requested Aune’s bond be reduced, allowing her to be released and live with a sponsor until her trial date.
Trefonas said during the hearing that Aune was not a flight risk and had obtained housing with a person currently living in Cody but who had plans to move to Powell.
“I confirmed with her yesterday that she was happy to have Ms. Aune there,” Trefonas said. “It is a single person home, so it would just be the two of them.”
Furthermore, Trefonas said Aune had made arrangements with the Freedom Fighters Bond Agency to obtain an ankle monitor.
“She would be happy to have that ankle monitor before she was released from jail,” Trefonas said. “Ms. Aune would stay wherever you tell her to stay by virtue of that ankle monitor.”
Trefonas said Aune is also currently in therapy and has cut communication with her oldest child in order to abide by court orders.
“She has gone through great lengths to cease communication with that [child] to show the court that she does follow each and every court order,” Trefonas said.
Trefonas also noted that Aune had no prior criminal history other than the current charges, and that the Park County Detention Center, where Aune has been in custody for two years, was never meant to be a long-term facility.
Trefonas’s final argument was Aune’s claim she was innocent.
“Ms. Aune does maintain her innocence to this charge and her [defense] team has investigated,” Trefonas said. “We have substantiated her claims ... and we do not believe that the state has the type of case that they believe they have at this stage.”
Trefonas asked Overfield to release Aune on an unsecured or signature bond in an amount decided by the court.
Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield objected to any change in the bond.
“Ms. Aune is very dangerous and she needs to remain in custody,” he said. “The state will present evidence of multiple instances of abuse to the victim in this case.”
Hatfield added that Aune currently faces two felony counts of interference with peace officers.
“She can’t even behave herself while she’s in jail,” he said. “She’s battering detention deputies. Can she be trusted out on the street? The state would say emphatically, ‘No.’”
Hatfield disagreed with releasing Aune to a person whom the state doesn’t know, and further questioned the use of an ankle monitor.
Ankle monitors “do not protect society,” Hatfield said. “They do not keep an individual from fleeing the jurisdiction.”
When someone goes out of the area, he said the monitor only beeps and relies on the response of a bail bondsman.
“If the individual is motivated to flee that jurisdiction, they’re long gone,” he said.
Overfield agreed with Hatfield.
“Based on what the court has received today, the court is going to deny the motion for bond modification,” she said.
Though there were concerns from Hatfield that there were “too many moving pieces that are left for this trial to occur on April 17,” Overfield did not change the trial date.
She said, “We’re expecting to try Ms. Aune’s case on April 17, and I expect the state and the defense to be ready and prepared to do so.”
