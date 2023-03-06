A jury found a Cody man guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Feb. 24 after he pistol-whipped a woman during an alleged attempt to kidnap her dog in 2021.
Jerry Carlton Justice III, 35, was also found guilty of interfering with a peace officer after repeatedly lying to the officers on scene and concealing evidence of a crime, the affidavit said.
He was, however, found not guilty of conspiracy to commit theft.
Justice allegedly committed these offenses on Aug. 28, 2021.
According to the affidavit, several Cody Police officers were called to the area of Big Horn Avenue and A Street for a possible kidnapping in progress.
When the officers arrived, they discovered there had been no kidnapping, but there had been an aggravated assault involving a firearm.
Justice, a woman named Amanda Wright and a third individual had “interjected” themselves in a party happening on A Street that night/early morning, the affidavit said.
The owners of the wall tent where the party was occurring had a dog named “Blue.”
During the party, Wright was alleged to have placed the dog in the bed of her Dodge pickup truck in an attempt to steal the dog, the affidavit said.
The dog’s owners jumped into the back of the truck to prevent the dog from being stolen as Wright drove away.
Wright stopped the truck near the intersection of Blackburn Street and Big Horn Avenue, and a physical altercation ensued between Wright and one of the owners of the dog, the affidavit said.
“That physical altercation resulted in [Justice], who was also on the scene, forcefully placing the muzzle of the aforementioned pistol into [the dog owner’s] mouth and pistol-whipping [her] with the same pistol,” the affidavit said.
The incident caused injuries to the dog owner’s mouth and back of her head, the affidavit said.
Wright and Justice then fled the scene, according to the affidavit.
In subsequent interviews with Wright and Justice’s neighbor, she confirmed Justice had assaulted someone with a firearm.
“She said [Justice] mentioned jamming a gun in someone’s mouth to the point that [Justice] thought he broke [the dog owner’s] teeth out,” the affidavit said.
According to the same neighbor, Justice admitted he had gotten rid of the gun used during the incident. She further told police that Justice had wrapped his gun in the same blue camouflaged wrap as her pistol to conceal it, and had subsequently asked her not to tell the police anything, the affidavit said.
On the 911 call Justice is heard saying, “This is a [expletive] nine millimeter ... I’ll put in your [expletive] neck,” the affidavit said. “I will pull this [expletive] trigger.”
Justice has yet to be sentenced.
Aggravated assault is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, while interference with a peace officer carries a sentence of imprisonment for up to one year, a fine up to $1,000 or both.
