The Wyoming Department of Health has developed a state immunization plan for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The plan includes scenarios where the first vaccines off the production lines may require extreme cold to properly. If that ends up being the case, it will limit which hospitals can get the first of the vaccine. Park County, through Cody Regional Health, is one of the places listed in the state that could receive such a vaccine, as are locations in Sheridan, Teton, Natrona, Campbell, Laramie and Sweetwater counties.
The state plan also itemizes the groups to first receive the vaccine in more detail than does the release from the county. Included are direct patient care staff, fire and EMS, providers and workers at long-term care facilities, pharmacists, law enforcement officers assigned to patrol duties and school nurses, among others in the health care field.
The state plan does not have a specific priority list after those in the medical field but does say the immunization of health care personnel would be followed by those aged 65 and older with underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk of adverse effects from the virus, and essential workers.
In the original health order issued by Gov. Mark Gordon on March 19 that shut down the state, essential workers included:
• Educational and childcare staff, including janitorial and kitchen staff, who could not work from home
• Health care workers
• Criminal justice personnel, including those in the courts and in correctional departments
• Public health employees
• Firefighters and EMS personnel
• National Guard members called to active service to respond to COVID-19
• State employees determined essential for the COVID-19 response
• Active duty military staff
• Pharmacy staff
• Foster families with children up to the eighth grade
• 911 and 211 call center staff
• Workers on critical infrastructure including electrical, telecommunications and plumbing
• Grocery and food supply workers
• Supply chain, postal and other delivery and warehouse workers
• Those who manufacture medical devices and other medical equipment
• Fuel distribution workers
It is not yet clear how this list of essential workers will be parsed for vaccine distribution if quantities are limited at first.
The state plan is still a working document and is subject to change. It was last updated in mid-November.
