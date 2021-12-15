Calling all Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clauses, it’s time to get outfits ready as the 2021 Cody SantaCon Brew Fest is back this Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
After a one-year hiatus, the event will return, but this time to the Cody Cattle Company. Event organizer Janie Curtis said there will be at least 17 breweries on-hand, including all four Cody breweries to try out during the all-you-can drink fest. There will also be non-alcoholic beers on tap from Athletic Brewing.
But the biggest prize of the night will be the costume contest, given to the Santa or Clause couple with the best outfit. Curtis said the judging will not be limited to the physical outfit or even strictly Santas, and the overall spirit of each competitor will also be considered.
“You don’t have to be Santa to win, but Santa could win,” she said coyly.
There will also be a raffle with 100% of proceeds going to Downrange Warriors. Prizes include a three-night stay in Estes Park, Colo., skis from Sunlight Sports, a fly fishing rod and a rafting trip. Each raffle ticket cost $20, or $80 for five tickets.
Curtis will bring back most of the favorites from 2019, including Christmas caroling and the stein holding contest. Stein holding will involve contestants holding a 32-ounce beer stein glass filled with water at a 90 degree angle for as long as they can. Curtis said the 2019 winner held it for 7-8 minutes.
“It got pretty competitive,” she said.
There will also be a free shuttle offered to and from the event by CoveredGround Tours throughout the entirety of the event and starting at 3:45 p.m., from Proprietress on 12th Street in downtown Cody. Proprietress will also be hosting an after-party for the convention.
The Wicked Eats and Fresh Prince of Steaks food trucks will be on-hand at the convention, with the latter offering philly cheesesteak egg rolls.
Curtis said “Diehard,” a classic Christmas movie, will be playing on a projector during the event.
The Cody and Hampton Inn hotels are also offering special room rates for SantaCon participants.
Entry and raffle tickets for SantaCon can be purchased at Pat O’Hara Brewing Company, but the deadline for buying raffle tickets here will expire after Friday. Curtis said raffle winners do not have to physically be at SantaCon to accept their prizes.
Tickets are $25 until Friday night, when the price goes up to $30. Designated driver tickets cost $10. Curtis said there are only about 50 tickets left, and if sales follow the trend they took in 2019, the event will sell out.
To purchase entry or raffle tickets online, visit, eventbrite.com/e/cody-santacon-brew-fest-tickets-194688447387.
