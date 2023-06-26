A Powell man pleaded not guilty June 12 in Park County Circuit Court to theft of more than $1,000 after he allegedly stole a truck box from the owner of a Powell storage facility.
Truck boxes include the truck bed, lights, bumper and tail gates, according to the affidavit.
Anthony S. Landua, 34, was also charged with property destruction.
If convicted of both crimes, Landua could face up to 20 years in prison and have to pay a $20,000 maximum fine.
Landua allegedly committed the offenses in April, but Park County Dispatch did not receive reports of theft until May 2, the affidavit said.
On May 2, the owner of Metzler’s Storage told dispatch that several months ago he allowed Landua to have access to a fenced-in lot at Metzler’s Storage so he could work on vehicles and store parts and tools, the affidavit said.
“He made a verbal contract with Landua for the use of the lot,” the affidavit said.
When Landua began using the lot, it had two classic vehicles and three complete vehicle truck boxes, the affidavit said.
The owner “made it clear to [Landua] that he was never given these items or given permission to do anything with these items,” the affidavit said.
On May 2, the owner noticed one of the complete truck boxes was gone from the lot, and that another of the truck boxes had been stripped of its lights and bumper and had been placed on a trailer containing other miscellaneous automobile parts and scrap metal, the affidavit said.
“The truck box on the trailer was also scratched and dented,” the affidavit said. “[The owner] informed that the truck box was in like new condition when it was initially stored on the lot.”
The owner said the value of the truck box exceeded $2,000, the affidavit said.
Park County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Tisdale investigated, writing in the affidavit that he noticed Landua’s vehicle had “new looking tail light assemblies ... that appeared to be from one of the truck boxes” sitting in his passenger seat.
On May 4, the owner told Tisdale he had spoken with Landua, who admitted he had removed one of the truck boxes from the fenced-in lot and sold it for scrap, the affidavit said.
Tisdale was then informed the owner’s son had recorded a conversation with Landua that occurred May 4.
“He was able to record [Landua] admitting to having a truck box removed from the fenced-in lot by an associate of his without permission and damaging another truck box while putting it on a trailer,” the affidavit said. “[Landua] also admitted to removing the tail lights from that truck box ‘so they wouldn’t get damaged.’”
He further said a complete truck box was taken to a scrap yard in Billings, sold for scrap and “is not recoverable,” the affidavit said.
Also during that conversation, Landua said he wanted “an opportunity to fix what he did so he would not have to go to jail,” the affidavit said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Landua May 30.
Landua will now face a preliminary hearing June 20, which could transfer his case to Park County District Court.
