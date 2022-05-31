A 25-year-old woman from Ohio was gored Monday after approaching within 10 feet of a bison in Yellowstone National Park.
According to a park release, the Grove City, Ohio woman was one of three people that approached within less than the regulated 25 yards of a bison on a boardwalk near Old Faithful.
As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, the female, on the boardwalk, approached it, park officials reported. The bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air.
The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.
Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.
Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” writes the public affairs office. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”
