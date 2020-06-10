After Monday, downtown Cody will be free of construction activity and orange traffic markers for the next two months.
Project cleanup is underway.
“It’ll be a Tazmanian Devil tornado of cleaning,” said Kurt Countryman, S&S project manager.
The end result of the 2020 Cody Improvements Project’s first phase that started March 2 is several blocks of refurbished concrete pavement; sidewalks, curb and gutter; crosswalks, new ADA ramps and other roadway upgrades.
Prime contractor S&S Builders of Gillette will likely work through the Monday deadline set by its contract with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. By finishing Phase 1 on time, S&S avoids financial penalty.
“Things are clicking,” Countryman said at the final Phase 1 update meeting Tuesday.
The weekly public meetings will resume when Phase 2 starts Aug. 24.
During the two-month break in Cody for tourism, S&S crews will focus on bridges at Moss Creek, Clarks Fork-Crandall and Shell.
Final Phase 1 work on Sheridan involves asphalt patching on side streets at intersections, joint sawing and sealing, and traffic marking installations between 10th-14th streets.
Two intersections may be closed at one time as contractors pass through, said Leslie Hackworth, WYDOT civil engineer. If workers are off the road for the weekend, WYDOT will turn off the cautionary flashing-yellow traffic lights. Otherwise, flashing lights will remain active.
S&L, traffic control subcontractor, is also applying thermoplastic striping for center dash lines and crosswalks.
Flaggers have noticed safety issues during the process.
“Drivers need to stop in crosswalks,” Kathy Baxendale with S&L said at the final Tuesday morning public project update meeting.
If a driver hit someone, they could be liable, she said.
Spokesman Cody Beers said WYDOT will paint parking and center turn lane striping next week. The nonstop, three-vehicle mobile operation will not interfere with traffic, he said.
The $4.93 million, four-phase WYDOT project includes a stretch of US 14-16-20 from 10th Street east on Sheridan to 17th, then rounds the corner south up the Greybull Hill toward Stampede.
After the construction shutdown June 16-Aug. 23, S&S will start Phase 2 at Alger and 17th and work north then west toward Wells Fargo Bank at 1401 Sheridan.
The project extends the life of the concrete roadway, preventing further deterioration and the need for full reconstruction, according to WYDOT.
S&S’s contract completion date for all four phases is Sept. 30, 2021; however, the state has offered S&S Builders a $200,000 incentive if all project work is done by June 15, 2021.
