Utility customers who create their own energy may see a decrease in the credit the city of Cody provides for them generating electricity above their usage, due to a possible change in the city’s net metering policy.
During the city council’s Feb. 14 work session, Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said the city’s net metering policy applies to customers who generate some electricity through wind, solar, hydro, small turbines or other forms.
“A net metering policy is whereby we define how we will credit that customer for the generation [of electricity] that their system does,” Bowman said at the work session.
A dual reading meter measures electricity supplied by the city and the electricity supplied by the customer through their generation source, the policy manual said.
Under the current system, customers are paid at the retail rate for any amount of electricity they generate up to 100 kilowatts per hour each month, Bowman said.
Customers always pay the monthly electric base rate, but they are credited on their utility bills based on how much electricity they generate on their own, he said.
Since initiating the policy about 10 years ago, the number of customers generating some portion of their own electricity has increased, Bowman told the council.
The city started out with five customers using the net metering policy. Now, within a few months, the city could see at least 20 customers, he said.
With the potential increase in customers getting this credit, Bowman suggested a change in how customers are credited for the electricity they generate.
Rather than being paid the retail rate, Bowman said, customers would get credit based on a rate that aligns with what the city of Cody pays to its electric provider (Wyoming Municipal Power Agency), which is known as the wholesale rate.
“For a user who’s generating up to their electric usage, they will get credited for that month at the retail rate, but as soon as they [generate electricity that] exceeds their usage, they would only get additional credits generated towards their utility bill at a wholesale price,” Bowman said. “We’re paying them the same amount we would pay WMPA [for that electricity].”
The policy change would represent a reduction in credit for customers, Bowman said.
Most of the customers engaged in net metering, however, will not be affected by the policy change, he added.
Bowman explained that most customers don’t generate more electricity than they use, with only one customer they know of who consistently generates more electricity than he uses.
However, that one customer will likely see a one-third reduction in the credit he typically receives on his utility bill, if the policy change is approved, Bowman said.
Council member Don Shreve supported the change.
“It’s good to have that in place for future reference when more people come online with their own source of electricity,” he said.
Council president Andy Quick, however, felt the change could penalize those customers.
“I’m a little confused why you would want to penalize somebody or not incentivize somebody for producing electricity when [WMPA representative] Bert Pond was in here a few weeks back saying there’s a strong chance we’re going to see some rolling brownouts coming through,” he said.
It’s an issue of scale, Bowman said.
“We will never get to the point where we’ll be able to generate more than what we are actually using,” he said. “It’s really compensating those folks in an equitable manner so that other users on the system who don’t have those generation abilities are not subsidizing it.
“That’s effectively what’s happening now when we’re paying retail rates versus a lower wholesale rate. We’re overcompensating.”
The next step is to consult the city attorney about how to modify the policy, Bowman said. Then a proposal would be brought before the council for a formal decision.
