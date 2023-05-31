The Park County Travel Council has allocated a total of $204,926 in Destination Development grants to eight different community projects.
The allocations to organizations including the Sleeping Giant Ski Area and the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation were made during the council’s May 18 meeting.
Earlier this year, the travel council received $600,000 from the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s new Destination Development program, which “is a vehicle for elevating a community’s visitor economy through strategic planning and additional resources,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
The travel council chose to allocate a third of the dollars — some $200,000 — to a new grant program, which would help fund “shovel-ready projects that would positively affect the tourism industry and the residents of Park County,” PCTC Director Ryan Hauck previously told the Enterprise. Additional funds of as much as $91,000 were added to the grant program as other projects came in under budget or were cancelled, he said.
The travel council received a total of 12 applications for the grant funds, totaling over $718,000.
The council granted two of the three requests from the Sleeping Giant Ski Area, providing $42,500 for a new maintenance road and $15,000 for a new tubing park.
The organization had requested $85,000 for the road and $30,000 for the tubing park. Its third request – $76,000 for new ski trails – was not approved.
The travel council granted the entirety of a $13,111 request for a downtown revitalization and enhancement project in Meeteetse.
The dollars will go toward a variety of small projects in the town, including the installation of bistro tables, electrical outlets for food vendors and electric vehicle charging stations, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
The council granted $55,000 of a $70,000 request to install two pit toilet stalls at the Outlaw Trails trailhead.
Two requests from Run Cody WY were partially granted – $17,115 to the Fistful of Dirt Race and $5,000 for the purchase of professional signage, mile markers and flagging for various races.
The Fistful of Dirt request, which was granted in its entirety, will help fund a purse for winners for the next two years, along with hiring a band for the after-race concerts, among other expenses, event organizer Janie Curtis previously told the travel council.
The second Run Cody WY request was not granted in its entirety. Curtis had originally requested $12,860 for the project.
The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation was granted $25,000 toward the restoration of the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center’s root cellar, which played a key role in agriculture at the Heart Mountain Internment Camp and is the last restorable internment camp root cellar in the nation.
The foundation had requested $70,000 from the PCTC for the project.
Lastly, the council granted $32,200 for the creation of a new mural on the Treasure Valley Seed Elevator in Powell. Applicant Zack Thorington had originally asked for $44,400.
All grant dollars will be provided to the applicants once all other necessary fundraising has been completed, Hauck said. The one exception is the Heart Mountain Center, which will receive a check immediately, since over $1.4 million in fundraising has already been completed and restoration is already underway.
A total of three projects did not receive any funding. These include the Sleeping Giant ski trails, a $50,000 request for the upgrade of a wetlands trail system on the property of the Thomas the Apostle Center in Cody, and a $200,000 request from Coldfear LLC for the creation of a via ferrata.
A second request from Coldfear – a $50,000 purchase of an ice climbing World Cup climbing wall that would enable Cody to host a World Cup ice climbing competition – is still in discussion and has not been approved or denied at this time, Hauck said.
The board is awaiting more information from Coldfear’s Aaron Mulkey before making a decision, Hauck said. The council has until June 30, 2024, to allocate the funds, which means there is ample time for the board to discuss Coldfear’s request, he said.
