Flights from Cody to Salt Lake City via Delta and SkyWest Airlines are not likely to return in the summer of 2023.
However, Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck said he is hopeful he can bring the flights back in 2024 and beyond, and said he will continue to work with Delta and SkyWest on an agreement.
“We understand that the flight from here to Salt Lake City is an important flight for our community, and we are actively looking for a solution,” he said.
Buck said he is also considering a pair of projects that could help bring Delta — as well as new airline service — to Cody in the future.
Buck said Delta’s return to the airport hinged on the approval of its Part 135 application with the Federal Aviation Administration. The application would allow the airline to fly jets with 30 seats, rather than 50, he said. This, in turn, would allow them to employ pilots with fewer hours of flying experience.
But, as of March 8, the FAA still had not ruled on the application, Buck said
“Even if the FAA ultimately says yes, I’m worried we won’t have the time needed to sign the agreement, advertise the flights and actually have them be successful this summer,” he said. “So I think the timing prevents us from proceeding with that agreement, at least for this year.”
In Cody, Delta ran flights one to two times daily from early May to early October in 2021 and made up between 18% and 36% of the airport’s total flights, according to previous Enterprise reporting. In 2021, Delta Connection accounted for 5,363 enplanements.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. The airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit than the leisure market. In addition, Delta, like many airlines, continues to face pilot shortages, Buck told the Park County Travel Council in December 2022.
Buck said the airport is working not only to bring back the Delta flights, but also to work with other airlines to establish new routes. During its March 8 meeting, the board discussed two potential projects that Buck said could help the airport bring in new routes and airlines.
The first project involves hiring an airline consultant to study air service needs in Cody, he said. This data would be valuable in showing potential new airlines — and potential returning providers like Delta — that their routes would be traveled if they come to Cody, Buck told the board.
“This would give us the numbers we need to go to the airlines and say, ‘Hey, this is a valuable route for you that you should consider,’” he said.
The board tasked Buck with creating a draft Request for Proposals that will be reviewed during its April 12 meeting.
Buck also spoke to the board about considering waiving up to two years of landing fees for first-time routes as an incentive for bringing new air service to the airport. While this wouldn’t aid the efforts to recruit Delta— since the Salt Lake City flight isn’t a new route — it could be a potential tool for bringing in additional routes, he said.
“This is the skin in the game the airport can put in (to recruit routes),” Buck said.
While no action was taken on waiving the landing fees during the March 8 meeting, board members said they would work on developing a policy in coming months.
