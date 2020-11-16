A man who called in a phony bomb threat to Cody High School in 2016 has pleaded guilty more than four years after the crime was committed.
Trey Randolph, 24, pleaded guilty in Park County District Court on Oct. 30 to threatening to commit a violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building or assembly, and a misdemeanor for threatening to inflict death on a person.
Randolph’s admittance was a cold plea, meaning his sentence will be determined by District Court Judge Bill Simpson at a later date. He could get up to four years in prison for the charges.
“My intent was, I was not on the right state of mind,” Randolph said during the hearing. “I wasn’t on my meds and not thinking clearly. I was trying to reach out. I did not intend to have an evacuation of the building.”
In August 2016, Randolph was accused of sending a menacing Facebook note to then Cody High School student Josephine Stanley that included detailed information about her daily schedule and her mother Laura Stanley’s workplace. The note threatened both of their lives, and also referenced a bomb planted in Cody High School.
Students were still on summer break at the time, so only 70 children and educators had to be evacuated that afternoon. There was no evidence of validity found in the threat.
In 2017, Randolph pleaded guilty to the bomb threat and having used social media to make death threats to a teenage girl and her family, with whom he was living at the time, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and $1,000 in fines.
After the plea was entered it was determined Randolph’s defense attorney at the time, Nick Beduhn, negotiated an agreement his client couldn’t comprehend and the guilty plea was withdrawn.
He is now represented by defense attorney Lindsey Crandall.
“For better or worse, you knew the intent of the objective of what would happen … it would necessitate the vacating of the school,” Simpson said during the Oct. 30 hearing.
One of Randolph’s caretakers from Owl Unlimited in Worland spoke during the hearing, and said for the most part he does pretty well, but does have emotional swings.
A request Randolph made to have unsupervised visits with his grandparents was rejected by Simpson during the hearing.
