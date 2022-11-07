Roughly 115 volunteers gave up their Saturday, despite the rain and the cold and the wailing wind, to help the Cody Cupboard’s food drive run smoothly.
Set up like a military outpost, the Cody Auditorium hustled and bustled with volunteers unloading car trunks full of food, checking expiration dates, sorting the food into 20 different categories, weighing the food and driving the packaged boxes to be stored at the Cody Cupboard.
Organizer Dan Schein said they got an early start at 9 a.m., sorting through and boxing up foods that had been donated at the drop boxes posted around town.
Cody Cupboard put out several of their own drop boxes including at Walmart, post office, and Park County Library, while several local entities, such as the Rec Center and churches, set out their own drop boxes and brought them to the auditorium.
Rec Center staff delivered 400 pounds of food, while the Cody Police Department donated 200 pounds of peanut butter and jelly, Schein said.
“We’re pleased with what we have so far,” he said. “It’s amazing how much food we had [from the drop boxes] before we even opened the doors and started our day.”
They received 2,000 pounds of food just from the drop boxes, reported Joe Harper of Cody Cupboard.
“It’s been a large community input as far as food we’ve received,” Schein added.
There was also a lot of input and effort contributed by the volunteers.
For twin brothers Sawyer and Bridger Class, it was their first time volunteering at the food drive, but they did it out of love for their mother.
“My mom is working with the middle school students [at the food drive], and I thought it’d be good to come and help her,” Bridger said.
Sawyer agreed with his brother, as they got back to work steadily separating food into different categories — making sure to take bites from their donuts, which were provided by Cody Cupboard.
For volunteer Brad Ross, the food drive was a chance to make a difference as a family. He was there with his wife and two sons and helped unload food from the cars.
“A lady from the Cody Cupboard talked to my son about [the food drive] occurring, and we decided we’d all do it too,” Ross said. “It’s pretty cool to see all of the volunteers; it was a really big turnout.”
It was Ross’ first year volunteering at the event, but already he witnessed the impact it can make.
“My favorite part has been seeing everyone from the community that has come out to help other people,” Ross said. “The group is having a good time, talking to each other and meeting new people and just joining together for a common goal.”
Because the food drive hasn’t been held since 2019, the goal this year was to collect more than 15,000 pounds of food, which was 2019’s total.
“We wanted to beat what we got in 2019,” Schein said.
Cody Cupboard ended up collecting 5,800 pounds of food.
“The number of pounds we received were significantly lower than in 2019,” Schein said. “We don’t know if that’s because we haven’t had a food drive since 2019 or the fact that we didn’t do canvassing in the neighborhood or both.”
Schein said the 5,800 pounds of food will probably last a month and half.
“We are distributing more food than we have in the past,” he said. “The number of people and households we supply have tripled compared to last year at this time.”
Schein cannot pinpoint whether that is due to Covid-19, inflation, the high cost of living or other factors, but he knows more families have needed food this year.
The items collected during the food drive will be stored at Cody Cupboard, where families and individuals can select the items they need.
“It’s an actual shopping experience,” Harper said. “They choose the cereal they want. They choose the type of soup they want.”
To date this year, Cody Cupboard has provided food for 1,132 households, Schein said.
“Thank you to the community for what they have provided to us,” Schein said. “We’ll have to figure out what caused the reduction in the number of pounds of food and see what our plans will be for next year.”
For those who wish to give monetary donations, those can be made online on the Cody Cupboard’s website at codycupboard.com/. For those who want to donate food, the Cody Cupboard has two permanent food drop boxes behind their building.
