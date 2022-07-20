Colleen Renner wants another term to continue helping members of the public and running elections as the Park County Clerk.
“I love working with people,” she said. “I love the job. I like helping where I can help and yeah, I just I like working with people.
“It was a challenge at first in 2015, but I feel I’ve come a long ways and have improved a lot of things here with the processes that we do hear in the clerk’s office.”
Renner is running opposed this year after running unopposed in 2018. She said the job is a big one with a number of responsibilities, so much so that she even had her office moved so it straddles the two public-facing departments she runs – the County Clerk’s office and the Election’s office.
She said the job was even tougher during Covid.
“On any given day, there’s just so much so I’m a firm believer in cross-training employees,” Renner said. “During Covid I did quite a few titles. I hadn’t really done a title since the ’80s on a typewriter, so using the system was a little different to me, but they taught me and then I believe that it’s easier to fix a mistake before it leaves the office than after. So we double- check each other’s work. We call it ‘reading out.’”
The clerk’s staff processes marriage licenses, land titles, mortgages and deeds, just to name a few.
The clerk’s office is also in charge of accounts payable, and thus has a large role to play during budget proceedings. During that time, Renner said she works closely with treasurer Barb Poley to prepare a budget to be approved by commissioners.
Renner also works as the secretary to the Park County commissioners.
The role that is taking up a lot of her time this year, and the one everybody is talking about, is elections.
“This being an election year we start late November, early December, getting everything lined out what we need to get done,” she said. “You know, you can request absentee ballots on Jan. 1 of an election year. We have to stress to the people that we are not an absentee state, so you have to request an absentee ballot every time you want to absentee ballot, and then it’s just the processes of finding the judges and polling locations.”
They also spend a lot of time preparing the ballots, which involves coding their own, not something every county does, she said.
Renner said they’ll also handle public tests of the election equipment and the training of election judges.
She and her team also need to prepare election locations, which she said includes not just setting up election boxes, but providing office supplies the clerks will need.
Then there’s the primary election itself, which she said is a very busy period, and then it all starts again to prepare for the general election.
Renner said while she did move to restrict polling locations in the 2020 primary due to a lack of election judges, which caused widespread outrage, the 2020 general election locations returned to normal, as they will be for this season.
“I’m committed to Park County,” she said. “I’ve lived here since 1984. I raised my two boys here. They graduated high school here. I have four grandchildren.”
Renner worked for UW Extension for 30 years before taking on the role of county clerk and said she’s dedicated to public service and hopes to get four more years to continue it.
