Joe Underwood

Joseph Underwood’s preliminary hearing was stayed Thursday morning for at least 20 days after Park County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Darrah raised concerns over how Underwood’s constitutional rights were being protected. He questioned if Underwood could have effective counsel after being deemed incompetent to stand trial on first-degree murder charges in Laramie County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.