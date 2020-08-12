Gov. Mark Gordon has released more of the $1.2 billion Wyoming received from the CARES Act, and this time he’s targeting higher education.
New grants from the CARES Act provide more than $57 million for students to help them remain in school or go back to gain new skills.
CARES Wyoming
College Grant Program
The bigger of the two programs the governor announced last week allocates $50 million in grants, designed to be spent on expenses other than tuition.
The program is open to any student attending a Wyoming institution of higher learning, but nonresident students at the University of Wyoming must be enrolled in a face-to-face class to qualify. Resident students do not need to be enrolled for in-person courses.
The funding from this program is not used on tuition, but instead on things like room and board, which for many students became a lot harder to cover when they lost jobs due to closures related to the pandemic.
Students must self-identify financial hardship to qualify for the grant.
That financial hardship could be from either the student or someone in the family who has been furloughed, lost their job, had their hours cut or were forced to relocate due to COVID-19, among other reasons.
The grant for full-time students can be up to $3,250 for each eligible applicant. Part-time students whose applications are granted will receive a prorated amount based on their credit load.
This grant is last-dollar-in, meaning the amount will be applied after all other grants and scholarships are taken into consideration.
That means that if a student has a large number of grants or scholarships, they may not get the full $3,250 if that amount would be more than the cost of attendance, said UW senior financial affairs analyst Cheyenne Niemi.
Niemi also said the grant could replace loans for eligible students if they have already taken out loans to cover the cost of attendance. The grant would automatically apply and reduce the total loan amount.
UW students who wish to apply for the grant must be enrolled by Aug. 21 and submit their grant applications by Dec. 1.
The grant is not limited to current students at the UW. Incoming freshmen and nontraditional students may also be eligible. Visit uwyo.edu/alerts/cares/index.html for more information.
Northwest College is still working out the finer points of how the grant will work at the school, said spokesperson Carey Miller, but documents provided to the Enterprise indicate it will be similar to UW’s program.
Trailblazers for
Tomorrow
Another CARES Act-funded grant program, Trailblazers for Tomorrow is the UW name for a program that provides money for people ages 25-64 who are returning to school due to the pandemic.
The grant funds total $7.5 million and like the other program, students must prove financial hardship.
The key difference is that this up-to $2,500 grant can be used for any expense, not just room and board. Eligible students could use it to pay for tuition, childcare, room and board, or books.
Also unlike the College Grant Program, applicants to this program from UW must be Wyoming residents.
While both grant programs are potentially open to students eligible for the second grant, they cannot double dip and get both grants, Niemi said.
Visit uwyo.edu/alerts/trailblazer/index.html for more information.
Other colleges throughout the state have started similar programs and all of them pull from the same $7.5 million pot.
As with the other program, NWC is still working out the finer points of how they will operate this program and the application process.
