For the first time in two years, Eastside Elementary School will host its literacy extravaganza in person, as parents and the public are invited to hear the students showcase their reading skills.
A free pizza dinner will kick things off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eastside, followed by a pair of reading sessions.
“We just really emphasize the importance of reading in our school,” Eastside’s Claire Wetzel said. “We’ve been working on getting the kids excited about the visitors coming. The grade level teachers have planned out events in their classrooms that revolve around literacy and reading and have some different fun activities planned.”
For the past two years the event has been virtual due to Covid-19, so this year should have be a return to the traditional of having a little fun while showing off reading skills.
This year’s, “Reading is Pure Gold” event will feature a St. Patrick’s Day theme and provide two sessions so parents will be able to attend two different grade level readings.
The first reading session is around 5:30 p.m. Session two should run from about 6-6:20 p.m.
Each student will receive a book to take home for their in-home libraries.
“It’s a really special thing for us in our schools,” Wetzel said. “Since Covid we haven’t been able to meet in person. It will be the first time we get to host families in the school for quite some time.”
