The Cody City Council continues to move new subdivisions closer to fruition, leading to questions about how to define major vs. minor subdivisions.
Council members approved the final plat of the West Avenue Duplexes eight-lot subdivision and the preliminary plat of the Sunridge five-lot subdivision off 29th Street at a July 19 meeting. But, before doing so, the council waded into heavy discussion of the possible need to review the city’s definition of minor subdivision and if it can trigger the public use area/cash-in-lieu of land requirement.
According to city code, the public use area or pay cash-in-lieu of land requirement requires that for every acre per 50 prospective dwelling units, there must be an area or areas of land or the cash equivalent to provide for parks, fire stations, recreational areas and other public uses. Minor subdivisions are exempt from this requirement.
Minor subdivisions are defined as a plat affecting or creating no more than five lots that do not create new streets or new public improvements or extend water and sewer utilities.
According to city planner Todd Stowell, because Sunridge Subdivision includes new public improvements (the addition of sidewalks and the building of public streets), it wouldn’t be considered a minor subdivision and thus would be subject to the public use area/cash-in-lieu of land requirement.
According to Stowell, the city has never imposed the public use area/cash-in-lieu requirement on any subdivision of five lots or less that has new public improvements.
“It seems fair to come up with some language [in the code] that’s adaptable, that kind of draws the line and that’s a little bit more understood by the developer,” mayor Matt Hall said.
If the requirement were imposed on Sunridge, the developer would owe over $7,000.
Council member Heidi Rasmussen questioned the language
“I’d like to hear why public improvements are tied to that. It would seem like the size of the area being developed would dictate if there was room for a park,” Rasmussen said. “This seems like a small enough development that it should be tied to size, not public improvement.”
Council member Diane Ballard felt the council should be consistent in using the definition of minor subdivision already in the code. But she asked Stowell if the definition should be amended and revised in the future.
“The trigger really shouldn’t be whether or not they’re doing public works,” Stowell responded. “It should be how many units are in the game.”
Rasmussen agreed with Stowell.
“It should be based on size or something else because the developer is paying the fee. The developer is paying for the waterline. The developer is paying for the sewer line, and now because he’s provided these things, now suddenly that’s the trigger that you have to have money for a park,” Rasmussen said. “I don’t see how those two things are connected.”
Fire marshal Sam Wilde said if there are more than five lots, the public use area/cash-in-lieu requirement is a good thing.
The council waived the cash-in-lieu payment for the Sunridge Subdivision, but members said there may be future work sessions on the subject.
In other business, the council approved the city’s entering into a contract with Rapid Fire to install a fire suppression system at the Cody Auditorium and Cody Club Room for an amount not to exceed $165,789.
Parks, recreation and public facilities director Rick Manchester said that cost would include any removal, demolition and subsequent installation of a working fire suppression system and fire alarms.
The council also approved an additional $9,663 for the Cody Auditorium fire suppression system project so that Engineering Associates could replace the auditorium’s load-bearing pads.
Upon inspecting the building, Engineering Associates found that the load-bearing pads on the base of the beams were compromised, meaning the floors would not be able to sustain a mechanical lift, which is needed to install the fire suppression system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.