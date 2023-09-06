The Boot and Bottle Club’s Trail Horse Challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 9.
Contestants can check in from 7:30-8:30 a.m. with the challenge starting at 9:30 a.m.
Organizers of the challenge say the more your horse is desensitized to scary things, the better chance you have of staying safe. The horse-term, “Bomb Proof,” when describing a reliable, unflappable horse sounds good when you hear it, but there’s always something that can spook even the quietest horse.
Bev Richard is the event coordinator for the Trail Horse Challenge. She describes herself and fellow members of the Boot and Bottle Club, which is a non-profit organization, as passionate horse people. “We provide access for people to ride and use the facilities once they’re a member,” said Richard. “Training your horse on obstacles is fun. For out-of-town folks, who aren’t members, we charge a $10 day fee to use the facilities.” Richard’s goal is to encourage people to become members of the Boot and Bottle Club, which is the oldest riding club in Cody.
Richard connected with horse trainer, Ron Ostrom six years ago to start the BBCTHC. “Ron has a background in law enforcement with the USFS and has won national awards for training and his commitment to excellent horsemanship. He’s taught horsemanship clinics locally and around the country to mounted patrol groups, military, and private groups,” said Richard. The two shared a common interest in training horses to make them more reliable and less apt to panic when they encounter something unfamiliar. “I used to ride with rodeo drill team. My horse was a little spooky, so we began doing desensitization work. Ostrom and Richard came up with the slogin, “Safer horses, safer riders.”
To prepare riders for backcountry riding, parades, or any kind of environment, Richard and her husband, Chan, assist Ostrom at the two-day club clinics. The clinics are designed to build trust and confidence between horse and rider. “Clinics build confidence and prepare them for the trail horse challenges. It’s a lot of fun,” said Richard.
People enter the BBCTHC from out of state and locally. “Every year, as our riders get better and better, we challenge horses and riders with new obstacles and change existing ones. This year we even painted some of the obstacles with bright colors,” Richard said. The facility has all kinds of obstacles to practice on and familiarize your horse. Variations of the obstacles will be used in the competition. There are eighteen obstacles including bridges, a carousel, opening a gate, a noodle squeeze, teeter totter, hill climb, covered tunnel, water boxes with moving boards allowing water to squirt up, and much more. Portions require horses to move faster at a trot or lope. There are three judges and three sections with six obstacles in each judges’ section. This year’s judges are Ron Ostrom, Farrah Green and Miranda McLean. All are volunteering their time which is much appreciated.
The number of contestants is usually between thirty and sixty. Anyone can enter. Richard says some riders bring their younger horses to expose them to different things.. “It’s also a great way to meet new friends, challenge your horse, and have fun with other horse people.
“Because of generous sponsors, there are nice prizes including a silver trophy buckle and $250 cash for the winner of the Open Class. Second to 10th place finishers receive prizes and a ribbon.”
The winner of the Youth Class, which is for riders seventeen and under, receives a trophy buckle and there are prizes and ribbons through sixth place. The Open Class has a fifty-dollar entry fee, and the Youth Class is forty dollars. Entries must have been received by September 6, at 4pm to avoid a $25 late fee.
Competitors can register and pay on-line at bootandbottle.org. The Boot and Bottle facility is located at 69 Southfork Rd. in Cody. For more information call Bev Richard at: 307-272-9213.
To learn more about Ron Ostrom’s clinics and training email him at flynosaddlery@gmail.com or visit his website: flynohorses.com.
