A discussion took place at the Park County Republican Party meeting Thursday regarding election security. Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said certain accusations leveled in a state-level resolution “cast doubt on the integrity and processes of the Wyoming elections.”
This resolution to tighten election security and halt expanding voting access was discussed at the Park County meeting but no action was taken on it.
“Our (county clerk) association welcomes the opportunity to hear specific instances of how the 2020 election may have been conducted in error in some of the counties,” she said. “To question the integrity of the election in Wyoming would be to question the integrity of thousands of Wyoming citizens who served as election judges.”
She also criticized an aspect of the resolution rejecting the use of electronic voting systems – a change that if initiated would be in direct violation of federal law for failing to provide machines that are handicap accessible, initiated by the Help America Vote Act of 2002.
After a discussion in which Renner answered a handful of questions about voting machine technology and election procedures, no vote took place.
But on Saturday, the state central committee passed a nearly identical resolution to the one presented in Park County by an overwhelming majority. Park County GOP Chair Martin Kimmet said Wyoming Secretary of State of Ed Buchanan had submitted a pre-written statement that concurred with the resolution’s findings.
During the Park County discussion, Renner said she had followed orders from Buchanan, who instructed a variety of changes be made to election procedures initiated in Wyoming’s counties due to COVID-19 concerns, including placing a voting box outside the county courthouse 24 hours a day.
The fact these orders came from the state did not persuade Vince Vanata, Park County Republican Party secretary, who said Buchanan does not have the power to make laws.
