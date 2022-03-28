A pair of out-of-state hunters are suing Wyoming Game and Fish for $2 million apiece.
North Dakota resident Blendi Cumani and Roland Shehu of Pennsylvania are saying they were wrongfully detained and arrested by G&F Game Warden Chris Queen, of Powell, and others in 2019 after being accused of leaving two elk crippled and another two cow elk carcasses unclaimed. A six-person jury in Park County Circuit Court found Cumani, Shehu and their guide Tyler Viles not guilty in September 2020.
Viles is not a member of the new lawsuit.
In their civil claim brought forth in Park County District Court in January, Cumani and Shehu say the state agency did not have probable cause to execute the detainment and charges it filed against them. Although the pair were not taken into custody, they said Queen told them they had to stay in Park County during the investigation, causing Shehu to drive through the night back to North Dakota to make a doctor’s appointment.
In his investigation, Queen said he determined that Cumani and Shehu killed or wounded four more elk in the area than they had originally reported. During the trial, attorneys representing Shehu and Cumani argued that the bullet found in one of the dead elk did not match their bullets. They also argued that nearly half of the casings found were the wrong brand. One of the carcasses was also missing a bullet hole entirely.
Wyoming law states that “the failure of any person to properly dress and care for any big game animal killed by them, and, if the carcass is reasonably accessible, within 48 hours to take or transport the carcass to the camp of that person” is considered a violation of that law.
The designated fine for the offense is $420, but if those accused fight the fine in court, judges can also rescind an individual’s hunting privileges for years if found guilty. According to the Wyoming State Board of Outfitters and Professional Guides, failure to comply with state hunting laws is grounds for denying an outfitter or professional guide licensing for up to three years.
The plaintiffs are now accusing G&F of performing malicious prosecution, “without objectively and subjectively reasonable probable cause and because the evidence existing at the time the criminal proceedings were instituted reasonably demonstrated that Cumani and Shehu had not committed the crime of which they were accused, WGFD and those acting in concert with him acted with malice in instituting and continuing the criminal proceedings,” said Bradley Booke, a Jackson attorney representing Cumani and Shehu.
Defense attorney Joseph Darrah, who is now Park County Circuit Court judge, represented Cumani in the case and said at the time that Queen never directly interviewed his client or Shehu about the allegations.
G&F, represented by Timothy Miller from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, has argued the plaintiffs waited too long to file the case, exceeding the one-year time limit by more than four months.
G&F is requesting the case be dismissed.
Shehu and Cumani did file a claim in August 2021 with the State of Wyoming Department of Administration, which they have argued qualifies them for statute of limitations immunity under the Wyoming Governmental Claims Act.
The case will be heard by District Court Judge Bill Simpson. There will be an 11 a.m. April 1 hearing on G&F’s motion to dismiss the case with prejudice.
