Looking into his rearview mirror as he pulled away from the senior he just dropped off, Jim Krubeck couldn’t help wondering who might see his passengers next.
“For many of them when you drop them off on Friday, you will be the last person they see or talk to until Monday morning,” he said.
Life changed substantially for many seniors when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The Cody Senior Center was forced to stop transporting seniors aside from trips for medical visits. Connection was a struggle during the height of the pandemic when the Center, a gathering place for many seniors, shut its doors.
But through drive-by meals and transportation, Center staff maintained some.
Krubeck, transportation supervisor for the Cody Senior Center, drives local seniors to and from medical appointments, to the grocery store, and any other necessary trips for a $2 suggested donation. After 28 years on the job, he said it’s easy for him to learn his passengers’ highs and lows, their personalities, and how much contact they have with the outside world on a regular basis.
The Center is where they play their games, where they eat their meals, and where they can socialize and help others. Jenny Johnstone-Smith, Center director, said it is this interaction that keeps seniors in better health and mind, giving them the ability to live independently longer into life.
“Honestly, the hardest thing was seeing the empty dining room, the empty card tables,” said Leah Renaud, assistant director statistician for the Center. “These people matter in more ways than we could know.”
A 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that more than one-third of adults age 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. The Centers for Disease Control report that there is strong evidence that many adults age 50 and older are socially isolated or lonely in ways that put their health at risk.
Renaud said she had many seniors express to her the loneliness they felt during the pandemic and had to field countless inquiries as to when the Center would open again.
She remembered one particular occasion last fall when the facility had to re-close due to an uptick in virus cases. While running curbside meal pick-up, a senior center member attempted to gain access to their locked building so she could help out.
“She just said, ‘please,’” Renaud said.
Although attendance at the Center still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, Renaud said those who have returned have made their appreciation felt.
“We didn’t realize how much they missed us,” she said.
Ambassadors to the world
The Center usually runs three different transportation buses and vans each morning. The drivers are not only responsible for bringing the seniors to where they need to go, but also helping the seniors load and unload from the vehicles. They must also take the temperature of each passenger getting on their bus due to COVID-19 concerns.
With restrictions starting to diminish in the beginning of March, Johnstone-Smith decided to launch a new volunteer ambassador program to increase socialization among the seniors. The ambassadors ride with the drivers, and their presence brings an extra pair of eyes, hands and voices for their passengers to spend time with while the drivers focus on getting them to their destination safely. They even will bring groceries inside a home if a senior needs it.
“The drivers can only do certain things, a lot of seniors need more than that,” Renaud said.
Ambassador Chino Godinez said just one conversation can brighten a senior’s day. Even though the program is young, he said seniors are already requesting their presence.
“Some miss socializing or just need a friend to talk to,” he said.
Krubeck and Godinez said they get to know their clients on a personal level, trading jokes and remarks.
“Oh, we can’t take dead people,” Krubeck remarked, taking one client’s temperature.
Transportation services are also open to non-seniors as well for a mandatory $3 fee, a little-known form of public transit in Cody.
But the majority of passengers are seniors and many wheelchair bound, further showing the importance of these services.
“This is like a godsend for us seniors,” routine passenger Carl House said. “People don’t realize how hard it is for senior citizens.”
House uses the transportation bus to get to his job at Walmart. He recently returned to work after taking the year off for fear of getting the virus. It wasn’t easy for House, a self-described “people person.”
House became handicapped after injuring his spinal cord in a horse accident in 2005.
“I have to depend on my wife all the time,” he said. “The bus is just like a break.”
Giving mobility
John McLoughlin, 80, uses the transportation services to get to his physical therapy appointments and make trips to Walmart. He and ambassador Brian “Sully” Sullivan made light-hearted conversation over what the day had in store for both of them as McLoughlin was transported to West Park Hospital.
When South Fork resident Randy Blackburn told Godinez he needed help with his grocery shopping on Thursday morning, the ambassador didn’t pause a moment to assist. Blackburn, a former hunting guide, is now paralyzed on his left side and lives on a fixed income.
While Godinez helps Blackburn, Krubeck heads to his next stop to pick up Jeannie Yates, 82. Yates also solely depends on the transportation services as she has no vehicle of her own and suffers from epilepsy.
“You’re alive,” Krubeck proclaimed jokingly, taking her temperature.
Although it started as a need for transportation, Yates and Krubeck have become close friends over the 14 years they have been riding together. When she needs his help he is there for her, on or off the clock.
“Jim is my family,” she said. “He is a big part of my life.”
Yates utilizes the transportation service 2-4 times per week for her grocery store trips, medical visits, and miscellaneous errands. Krubeck dropped her off at Albertsons on Thursday and just like old friends, they exchanged some friendly ribbing.
“Now get,” Krubeck instructed.
“What are you going to tell me next, how high to jump?” she responded.
When Yates fell and broke her hip in January, Krubeck was dependably there for her with transportation and encouragement.
“I want to be uplifted,” she said. “It’s a very nice experience.”
