City residents are using the recycling center more and plopping more trash bags into new dumpsters and cans.
The services do, however, come with a cost. Residents can expect a roughly 2% increase on solid waste and recycling fees as staff works to deal with higher replacement and labor costs.
Tuesday night the city voted unanimously on second reading to approve the rate increase.
For example, the residential recycling fee will rise to $1.35 per month, just slightly more than a 2% increase.
The total residential rate for solid waste, recycling and large item pick-up will be $23.15. That’s lower than solid waste fees in Powell ($34.60), Worland ($31.50) and Riverton ($32.52), and nearly even to Sheridan ($23.93), which operates its own landfill. Casper, which also operates its own landfill, only charges $19.
Public works director Phillip Bowman said department heads determined a fee raise was needed when realizing the expected budget for the upcoming fiscal year would lead to less than the recommended 12 months of reserve.
“We did take a look at the impacts of what we could generate with additional revenue on rate increase,” he said.
The last rate modification was in 2016.
Bowman said in the last couple of years expenses have started to rise. New steel dumpsters cost on average $700-750 formerly, while in the last year they’ve averaged $900-950, he said.
“We’re also looking at replacing aged dumpsters, which is another big infrastructure expense,” he said. “We’re actively doing a dumpster inventory.”
There are well over 4,000 city dumpsters in service, assets valued at $4 million considering the nearly $1,000 replacement cost.
Bowman said they should be replacing 200-250 dumpsters per year, but have only had the budget to do half that.
