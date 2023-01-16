After suspecting a Cody woman was being assaulted inside her home on the night of Dec. 20, Cody Police Officer Mark Martinez rushed into the home, only to witness the woman forcefully striking her boyfriend in the face and head as he attempted to leave the residence with his suitcase in hand.
Brandi Lea Eakerns, 31, was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery.
Officers went to the residence around 2:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident.
“I was informed by the dispatcher the reporting party could hear a commotion and thought the female resident might be getting thrown around,” Martinez wrote in the affidavit.
Martinez and Cody Police Officer Trevor Budd, who also responded to the call, were “familiar” with the residence and its occupants since they had been there earlier that night “on an unrelated matter,” the affidavit said.
During that “unrelated contact,” the officers learned that Eakerns and her partner were in a dating relationship and had been “living together as if married,” the affidavit said.
As Martinez and Budd pulled up to the residence, “I could hear a commotion inside the residence,” Martinez wrote in the affidavit.
“I could hear noises inside the residence consistent with furniture being moved around,” he continued in the affidavit. “I could also hear a female voice yelling.”
Martinez opened the unlocked front door and announced “police” but received no response. He decided to run upstairs after continuing to hear “raised voices” and “fearing Eakerns was being assaulted,” the affidavit said.
When Martinez reached the top of the stairs, Eakerns’ boyfriend came into view carrying a suitcase.
A few seconds later Eakerns appeared and proceeded to strike her boyfriend in the face and head, according to the affidavit.
“There was a very loud slapping sound when Eakerns struck [him],” the affidavit said.
Martinez then separated Eakerns and her boyfriend to interview them.
Eakerns told police the alleged incident stemmed from an argument between the couple that occurred earlier that night when they were at the Silver Dollar Bar, the affidavit said.
When the couple returned home from the bar, Eakerns said her boyfriend had pushed her around.
“There were several times Eakerns said words to the effect that [her boyfriend] was pushing her as he tried to get his things,” the affidavit said. “I concluded [he] was trying to pack his things to leave and Eakerns was preventing [him].”
Eakerns also told the police that her boyfriend allegedly broke her fingernail and shoved her into the shower.
According to the affidavit, Martinez noticed that Eakerns’ fingernail was bleeding, but suspected she had torn it on her boyfriend’s shirt. He also observed a shower curtain and curtain rod that had been pulled down inside the residence.
“Later in our conversation, Eakerns said [her boyfriend] choked her,” Martinez said in the affidavit. “[But] I did not see any evidence of injury to Eakerns’ neck which would support her allegation.”
When Martinez observed the boyfriend, however, his shirt was torn at the collar and right sleeve. He also had numerous scratches on his neck, throat and chest, the affidavit said.
“Based on the statements ... as well as the physical evidence on [the boyfriend] and his shirt, we concluded Eakerns had been the aggressor as [the boyfriend] tried to gather his things and leave,” the affidavit said.
Eakerns was given a $3,000 cash or surety bond Dec. 21 in Park County Circuit Court, which she posted shortly afterward.
As part of her bond conditions, Eakerns was ordered not to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it. She was also ordered not to “bother or harass” any witness in the case, according to the bond conditions document.
She now faces a jury trial, which has been scheduled for May.
