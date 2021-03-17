Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies and law enforcement officers from a variety of other area agencies chased felony theft suspect Gerald Johnston, 56, from the South Fork, through Cody and to Montana before Carbon County deputies detained the suspect. Johnston is a resident of Washington and a registered sex offender.
According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston is suspected in at least one felony auto burglary occurring at the Deer Creek Campground, a felony theft, unauthorized use of credit cards and multiple mail thefts. A PCSO spokesperson said the outstanding and critical cooperation among multiple states, counties and cities led to the safe conclusion of this event.
He is currently being held in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings. Johnston is charged with tampering with physical evidence, fleeing from or eluding an officer, committing criminal mischief costing less than $1,500, resisting arrest, and having no proof of insurance.
At 9:15 a.m. Park County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Andy Varian attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Johnston's vehicle at milepost one on WYO 291. Johnston refused to yield to the lawful stop. The pursuit then began and was quickly joined by the Cody Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Johnston's vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, continued down the South Fork hill and onto Yellowstone Avenue, maintaining speeds of about 45 mph. The vehicle continued onto Sheridan Avenue where Johnston disregarded two traffic lights and failed to stay in his lane.
Both the Park County Sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and Cody Police continued to follow the suspect vehicle, turning onto 16th Street. From there Johnston accelerated to 50 mph and continued to Big Horn Avenue and onto the Powell Highway reaching speeds of 70 mph.
Meanwhile, communications officers in the Park County Sheriff’s Office were rapidly gathering information to disseminate to Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch, Powell Police Department Dispatch, Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, alerting these other agencies that assistance was needed and coordinating their efforts.
All the while, one dispatcher was assigned solely to monitor the pursuit radio traffic, documenting everything that was said and providing a safety net for the active pursuers.
Johnston continued from US 14A to Lane 11, turned onto WYO 294, and then proceeded northbound on WYO 120. He managed to dodge spike strips three separate times, as well as multiple patrol vehicles. PCSO communications officers already had Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office on the phone preparing for the event to spread over the state line.
Once permission to continue over the state line was granted, PCSO deputies continued into Montana and were joined by Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office successfully disabled the vehicle with spike strips. Johnston then turned off the highway into a residence, crashing through a fence before a lone pine tree prevented the vehicle from striking the house.
The suspect initially refused to leave the vehicle, but after lengthy negotiation was eventually safely taken into custody.
“On the Montana end, CCSO Dispatch and Sheriff’s personnel coordinated with PCSO and brought this to a quick end so the driver could no longer cause a substantial risk to motorists and civilians by his actions,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said. “This case is under investigation, and will be a multi-agency, multi-state investigation.”
There was no damage sustained to any of the patrol vehicles, equipment or personal property other than the fence and tree at the Montana residence.
“The interagency collaboration was the key in this successful outcome, “ Sheriff Scott Steward said. “Not only by the many patrol units that preformed above standard, but by the expertise of the communications staff from all of these agencies that were able to bring necessary resources together so quickly.”
