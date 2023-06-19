Policestock.jpg

The City of Cody’s internal investigation of Officer Blake Stinson’s January arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile has concluded. It found that Stinson’s affidavit and account of the incident were “corroborated” by the pedestrian involved in the incident.

(3) comments

David Durtsche

In a short time the poo poo found a boot licker that said they were the one in the crosswalk. I call BS !

Report Add Reply
Williams, Tim

Well of course, your "internal" investigation would conclude that Stinson did no wrong. We'd expect no less when from this current police chief aka the fox is allowed to guard the henhouse. BUT nobody cares about some pedestrian in the cross walk, it's about Stinson's CONDUCT! Didn't you see the video Chief Baker? Didn't you see the video Mayor Matt Hall? Again, expect no less from foot out the door Chuck Baker but Mr. Mayor, when are you going to progress into a leader and take charge of this situation????

Report Add Reply
Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

So-- failure to yield can be probable cause for escalation and aggressive manhandling of a minor ?

This is about overly unnecessarily aggressive police escalation that should have remained a routine nonviolent low level traffic stop. Let's not lose sight of that. It went violent.

Stinson's deplorable action aside, please tell us about the other two Cody PD officers who also arrived there and engaged . What's their justification for what they did - or didn't do ? = restrain their fellow officer ?? Did it really take three squad cars with three officers to work the incident ? Apparently in Cody that is often S.O.P.

Don't tell us three grown men are required to physically subdue a scared 17 year old in the interests of public safety, protect and serve , community policing . Reasonable grounds for the pugnacious actions taken were not demonstrated. Lines were crossed, and I'm not talking about the crosswalk.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.