The City of Cody’s internal investigation of Officer Blake Stinson’s January arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile has concluded. It found that Stinson’s affidavit and account of the incident were “corroborated” by the pedestrian involved in the incident.
top story
Stinson arrest review concludes
- Morgan Phillips
-
- Updated
- 3
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Neighbors have LDS temple concerns (51)
- Officer placed on leave (19)
- Charges dropped, police officer under investigation (14)
- LDS church officials talk about temple at open house (13)
- Temple opponents criticize analysis (11)
- Endangerment charges against Webber dropped (7)
- Letter: Visit the temple in Billings to prepare for Cody's (7)
- Police chief retiring (7)
- Letter: Temple was a great neighbor (4)
- Third-party takes over investigation (3)
- Stinson arrest review concludes (3)
- Cody named one of state's safest cities (3)
- Consultant asks for more funds (3)
- Cody Temple public hearing delayed to June (3)
- Letter: Time for legislators to do their job (2)
- EDITORIAL: Remember our fallen heroes on Memorial Day (2)
- Letter: Thanks to businesses who celebrated police (2)
- Yellowstone grizzlies have stopped expanding their range (2)
- COLUMN: If Yellowstone allows fishing, why not hunting? (2)
- Editorial: LDS officials need to consider compromise (2)
- Letter: Time to establish two K9 teams in Park County (1)
- Letter: Each individual needs a voice in health decisions (1)
- Commission hears $189K in funding requests (1)
- Cell tower approved on Switchback Ranch property (1)
- Commish works to find answers to pay issues (1)
- New art gallery coming to Sheridan Avenue (1)
- Letter: New temple application doesn't change anything (1)
- Three Cody athletes Milward Simpson award finalists (1)
- Column: Memories of eating out for the first time (1)
- Citizen no longer able to operate short-term rental in subdivision (1)
- CRH ending home oxygen program (1)
- Column: My commencement address I didn't give (1)
- David DeWitt Dominick (1)
- Hawaiian man pleads guilty to bison calf interference in park (1)
- Editorial: Public comment determines the community's future. (1)
(3) comments
In a short time the poo poo found a boot licker that said they were the one in the crosswalk. I call BS !
Well of course, your "internal" investigation would conclude that Stinson did no wrong. We'd expect no less when from this current police chief aka the fox is allowed to guard the henhouse. BUT nobody cares about some pedestrian in the cross walk, it's about Stinson's CONDUCT! Didn't you see the video Chief Baker? Didn't you see the video Mayor Matt Hall? Again, expect no less from foot out the door Chuck Baker but Mr. Mayor, when are you going to progress into a leader and take charge of this situation????
So-- failure to yield can be probable cause for escalation and aggressive manhandling of a minor ?
This is about overly unnecessarily aggressive police escalation that should have remained a routine nonviolent low level traffic stop. Let's not lose sight of that. It went violent.
Stinson's deplorable action aside, please tell us about the other two Cody PD officers who also arrived there and engaged . What's their justification for what they did - or didn't do ? = restrain their fellow officer ?? Did it really take three squad cars with three officers to work the incident ? Apparently in Cody that is often S.O.P.
Don't tell us three grown men are required to physically subdue a scared 17 year old in the interests of public safety, protect and serve , community policing . Reasonable grounds for the pugnacious actions taken were not demonstrated. Lines were crossed, and I'm not talking about the crosswalk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.