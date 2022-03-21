A Park County Sheriff’s deputy can put up to 130-160 miles on a patrol car in a single shift.
With gas prices at near record highs, that turns into fill ups taking up a bigger chunk of the budget than before.
To compensate, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Cody Police Department are implementing measures to cut down on at least some of those miles.
Charla Baugher, who handles communications for the Sheriff’s Office, said deputies are being asked to conduct more stationary patrols and citizens that live further out in the county are requested to bring vehicles into town for VIN inspections.
“It will be readdressed as needed,” she said. “The goal is to continue serving the community with little disruption while trying to keep the costs down.”
For the Cody Police Department, the hike in prices has served to put more emphasis on cost-cutting measures the department has been working on for years.
“The emerging fuel cost concerns have continued those conversations internally and we are discussing options and opportunities for reducing fuel consumption without sacrificing service quality,” Chief Chuck Baker said. “High visibility pro-active patrols and quick response time to priority calls for service are critical pieces of our policing philosophies and the community’s sense of safety.
“There are several tiers to reducing fuel consumption, some are easy, immediate and require minimal effort, while others are more long-term and may have associated cost considerations.”
A couple of examples of what CPD is immediately implementing or currently developing include:
• Deploying Mobile Data Terminals to Patrol and School Resource Officers which enables officers to write reports and complete incident notes in the field reducing trips to and from the LEC.
• Phone or online citizen reporting for minor incidents, or minor damage auto collisions on private property where an officer’s presence is unnecessary.
• Increase patrols on foot or bicycle in the downtown business area.
• Fuel-saving driving practices (reducing idling, reduced unnecessary acceleration, increased periods of stationary traffic enforcement etc.)
• Increase frequency of fuel-saving maintenance practices (proper tire pressure, general maintenance to maintain all of the vehicle features to the manufactures specifications etc.)
• Additional community outreach to share information and get input and recommendations when considering changing the level of police services and responses.
Baker said depending on how long gas prices stay as high as they are, the department would also look into more long-term solutions including consideration of alternative fuel or hybrid vehicles appropriate for police patrol – there are several performance requirements to consider with this option – and stricter use and limitations for take-home vehicles.
Not all public safety departments are making changes at the moment. Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator Jerry Parker said there aren’t really any changes they can make, although they are monitoring the prices as it relates to the budget.
After all, fire trucks only go out when a call comes in.
“It’s all dependant on the calls,” he said.
