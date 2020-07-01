A Powell man accused of harassing employees both at the Park County Courthouse and the Park County Annex buildings numerous times over the past two years was taken into custody last week.
Michael Cockburn is facing charges for unlawful contact and breach of peace after getting into a physical confrontation with county deputy attorney Jack Hatfield on June 23.
After being denied entry into the county attorney’s office and told to leave, Cockburn attempted to force his way into the office, sticking his foot in between the door and frame and loudly yelling profanities, according to Cody police officer Seth Horn and other witnesses at the courthouse.
“Cockburn then pushed his way through the door and began attempting to push attorney Hatfield into the office,” Horn wrote in the affidavit.
The pair started grabbing and pushing each other, at which point four officers came in and brought the 64-year-old Cockburn to the ground.
Cody police were already at the courthouse because of a 911 call Cockburn had placed from there, making contact and having a conversation with him on a bench.
“He’s made himself beyond a nuisance,” Washakie County attorney John Worrall said, assigned to prosecute the case. “His way of addressing grievances is to make a scene.”
Lengthy past
The source of Cockburn’s frustration with the county likely stems from an unwillingness by law enforcement to press charges for items like a shed, fuel truck and tools he claims were stolen out of a carport by his son with use of a forklift. After Powell Police and the Park County Sheriff’s Office refused to press charges for the alleged stolen goods, Cockburn paid county attorney Bryan Skoric a visit in 2016.
During that meeting, Cockburn claims Skoric assaulted him, but he didn’t report it until two and a half years after the event.
Since that encounter, Cockburn has been accused of filming county employees, harassing staff in the clerk’s and district court offices, making calls to the sheriff’s office for Skoric’s arrest, and causing disturbances by yelling and cursing in the courthouse and annex buildings.
“He has been on an escalating path of getting himself in a bind,” Worrall said during Cockburn’s telephone conference court hearing Friday.
After officers informed Cockburn at the courthouse they would not arrest Skoric or make an appointment for him to see him, and that he would have to make an appointment himself or contact the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, Cockburn lost his temper.
“As we began to walk away from Cockburn he began to yell profanity at us,” Horn said.
Cockburn’s encounter with Hatfield occurred shortly after.
Day in court
Cockburn attempted to make a defense for his actions at his initial appearance Friday, but Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters cut him off, as the hearing was only held to discuss bond. His bond was set at $750 cash-only with a requirement that he not visit or call the courthouse unless under the purview of his attorney.
He is no longer in custody.
Due to the conflict of interest the county attorney’s office holds in the case, Worrall has been assigned to prosecute Cockburn. Skoric said the two counties frequently exchange prosecution services when met with conflicts.
Worrall said the county is also looking into pressing other charges against Cockburn.
He is scheduled for an Aug. 3 pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.