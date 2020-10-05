Freshman UW football players test positive for coronavirus
CASPER (WNE) – Eleven freshman members of the University of Wyoming football team have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.
As a result, 31 freshman players – the positive cases and close contacts – won’t engage in any athletic activities for one week, the school said.
Meanwhile, all football players were being tested Friday for the novel coronavirus. Anyone who may have had close contact with a team member will be contacted by the school’s COVID hub for testing.
UW’s football team will not practice until additional tests come back over the weekend, the school said.
“We are hopeful that these actions will limit the spread of the virus to the freshman football team members and that the rest of the team can resume its preparations for the shortened season that begins Oct. 24,” UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. “We have been fortunate to have very little COVID prevalence among our football team until now in part because of our rigorous testing program that began in the summer.”
The football team’s freshmen practice with their teammates, but they have separate locker rooms. They also live on campus instead of with teammates in off-campus housing.
The football team only had “a couple” of active cases among players as of late last week, said UW coach Craig Bohl, who added those players were nearing the end of their quarantine.
Firefighters make
progress on Mullen Fire
LARAMIE (WNE) – Red lines on a fire perimeter map turning into black lines Saturday symbolized progress was made in containing the Mullen Fire burning about 40 miles west of Laramie.
The immense blaze in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is at 136,840 acres, according to an update at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Forest Service’s Incident Information website, inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/ 7208/. After rapidly increasing firefighting crews and resources released from other fires around the West and northwestern states throughout last week, the current count of personnel has held steady at 1,068 the past couple of days.
The slight bit of good news reported by the Incident 2 Rocky Mountain Area Blue Team was that containment was measured at 6% after infrared mapping late Friday night.
“Containment was established on the fire’s northwest flank one mile north of the A Bar A Road south to Six Mile Road,” an update release Saturday morning stated. “Additional containment to the east (flank) was also accomplished and will be measured (Sunday).
“Mild weather and the influx of resources are allowing firefighters to aggressively attack the fire using strategic aerial and ground firing operations.”
Crews have been working along roads, most notably
Wyoming Highway 230/ Colorado Highway 127 on the south and southeast flanks of the fire, where the more intense fire activity there has been located, pushed by winds from the northwest. The crews were reducing vegetation where there is the highest probability of success to limit the fire spread.
Oil, gas conservation tax back in place
CASPER (WNE) – A tax holiday extended to oil and gas operators in Wyoming during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end this week.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reset the state’s conservation tax to .0005, or five-tenths of a mill, on Thursday. A mill levy is equivalent to the number of dollars an oil and gas producer must pay for every $1,000 of assessed value of production.
Back in March, Wyoming regulators reduced the assessed value of the conservation tax to zero and elected to not charge oil and gas producers the tax for six months.
Funds collected from the tax go toward the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission‘s budget. Wyoming statute allows the commission to “reduce or increase the amount as the expenses chargeable may require.”
The change in the conservation tax did not require the commission to look to other funds, spokeswoman Kimberly Mazza told the Star-Tribune. The conservation tax was included in the Wyoming Conservation Act of 1959, but the exact tax rate has fluctuated over the years. In 2002, it reached its peak at eight-tenths of a mill. The commission’s decision back in March marked the first time the conservation tax has been set to zero in its history.
