Staff at Yellowstone Regional Airport and throughout the national aviation community had high hopes the 2021 summer would spell a return to the level of commercial air travel seen before the coronavirus pandemic. Those hopes were not entirely dashed, but certainly not met.
“We’re lucky to be doing as good as we are, but it’s still not as good as 2019,” YRA Director Aaron Buck said.
Enplanement numbers at YRA rose substantially from 2020, with 4,814 or 42% more people boarding flights at the airport this summer. But when compared to 2019, the airport was still down 35%.
YRA serviced non-stop flights from Chicago for the first time since 2019 over the summer, but passenger totals were down 41% from that year. Part of this decrease was due to the fact the Chicago flight ran for about two weeks longer in 2019.
One trend of concern for the short term is the airport finished the summer on a low note, with 8% fewer travelers in August than in 2020. Buck said this was likely attributable to the resurgence of the COVID pandemic sparked by the delta variant.
Southwest Airlines said the impact of delta cases reduced bookings and cancellations in August. Frontier Airlines also saw a “softening” in seasonal bookings. Nationally, air travel was down about 25% from 2019.
Citizens from 36 countries were still not allowed to partake in non-essential travel to the United States because of coronavirus travel bans. This eliminated at least a small portion of travelers YRA usually sees. Without this demographic, the airport had to primarily rely on domestic travelers, who are more likely to travel by vehicle.
Overall visitation numbers broke records in Cody this summer. Yellowstone National Park set attendance records for each month of the summer, and the East Entrance closest to Cody likewise saw very high traffic volume. Many of the local RV parks reported record business as well.
Travel website The Vacationer found 25% of Americans were planning “revenge travel” over the Labor Day weekend, a phenomenon of people making up for not being able to travel in the past due to quarantine and pandemic restrictions. The survey found three times as many people planned to travel by vehicle as did by plane.
The Biden administration also announced last week travel will be opened up to all vaccinated international visitors by early November.
Fuel flowage fees, a mostly private aviation infused pot, stayed strong at the airport, with a 1.4% increase from 2020 and a 36.3% from 2019.
“GA (general aviation) traffic is staying strong,” Buck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.