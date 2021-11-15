With warm, dry weather through most of the summer, WYDOT crews were able to finish and make significant progress on a number of projects locally this year.
“The projects in the Cody area were needed,” said Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesman. “The last couple years we’ve been busy in Cody and outside of Cody.”
For Beers, the crowning achievement of the summer was still the completion of the Sheridan Avenue and 17th Street road construction in June, with crews from S&S Builders replacing cracked and broken pavement and making upgrades to the sidewalk ramps that dot the intersections. By completing their two-year project by June 15, workers were rewarded with a $200,000 bonus.
“Finishing that project on time and on-budget was a gigantic feat,” Beers said. “That’s a credit to our contractor S&S Builders and our resident engineer, Todd Frost.”
Beers said it was especially critical this project was finished before the height of the busy tourist season.
Work also took place on the Belfry Highway this summer with a $3.99 million settlement project that included 1-inch asphalt leveling, 2 inches of overlay and chip sealing. Repairs took place on three different places in the road and started from the south in May to the north where it was completed ahead of schedule by early August. There were short delays when the travel was reduced to one lane.
“It was good we had the opportunity to fix that – it had been a longtime issue,” Beers said.
A pavement overlay project was also finished on WYO 120 South near Alkali Lake. Beers saw this project as a great example of the constant maintenance needed to roads in Wyoming. Most of this project had been completed in 2020 but crews had to return to do re-sealing.
Beers said chip sealing sometimes gets a “bad rap” but he described it as the “single most cost effective way to extend the livelihood” of a road.
A $5.8 million slide repair project near the top of Chief Joseph Highway was also completed.
Although it’s not a WYDOT project, work continued on a 420-foot bridge being built on the Beartooth Highway, construction that the Federal Highway Administration is managing, but WYDOT is assisting with. These improvements will straighten and widen the road.
Work started on this project in 2020 and will resume next spring. This project had originally been scheduled for completion this fall, but Beers said unexpected delays due to the complexity of the project will push the end date to next fall, with more single-lane closures to come.
“It’s a winding bridge. We’re widening a highway through a high-mountain area, which is a big job,” he said.
Due to the high-alpine climate, a very narrow window exists from late spring to early fall to work on this project. Beers said crews were often working overnight to get this work done.
“Hopefully we can give Cody a break for the next few years,” Beers said. “We appreciate everybody’s patience. It’s not a clean process but if we have a positive attitude it goes much better.”
Log In
