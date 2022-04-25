The summer outlook for commercial air travel at Yellowstone Regional Airport is not a bright one.
Although the number of flights offered at the airport has not dropped since this winter, a severe downturn will occur starting in July, historically the airport’s peak season for travel, in comparison to what was offered in past summers. This is mostly due to the fact Delta Airlines will not serve the airport this summer.
Come July, total flights will drop to three a day, for a total of 21 flights coming and going per week, and Denver being the only available destination. Last summer there were 38 flights per week to Denver, Salt Lake City and Chicago. Delta ran flights 1-2 times daily from early May to early October, making up about 18-36% of all total flights.
“I’m sure it’s … the crew, resources and availability of pilots,” YRA Director Aaron Buck said during a YRA board meeting April 13. “It’s an ongoing battle that I’m working on with the airlines at this time.”
YRA will receive some respite this spring and through the end of June due to construction occurring at Jackson Hole Airport. This closure has caused United Airlines to add some flights to Cody during that time period it would not typically offer. Currently, there are four flights per day from YRA to Denver, which is about twice as many as it would typically offer this time a year. By summer standards, this level of service is relatively normal, but in July the airline will drop to three flights a day.
It’s a frustrating dilemma for a number of YRA leaders, as passenger enplanement numbers have been up for 12 consecutive months at the airport, in addition to equal or better figures when comparing these numbers to pre-pandemic, 2019 statistics with month-to-month comparisons.
Corey Field, manager for the local Hertz Car Rental, said car rental bookings are significantly down for the second half of the summer.
“The bookings are dismal,” Field said. “There are no planes for people to book, there’s no seats … they can’t get in here.”
Dede Fales, co-owner of Rimrock Dude Ranch, said although they are already booked out for the summer along with a few other dude ranches, she has received comments about people having difficulty finding flights to Cody and questions about flying into Billings. Rimrock does provide shuttles for their guests from YRA, but not Billings.
“A lot of people just bite the bullet and end up paying $800-$900 to fly into Cody instead of the $500-$600 to fly into Billings,” she said.
Buck said a big reason for the downturn is widespread pilot shortages hitting the aviation industry as well as a decline in the number flight attendants and ongoing construction projects at Denver and Salt Lake City international airports. He said Delta representatives told him there is not enough business clientele at YRA, which provides a better margin of profit returns than the leisure travel base of customers who fly to Cody.
The spike in fuel costs hasn’t helped matters either. Ben Atnip, director of flight operations for Choice Aviation, said these increases severely cut into profit margins to an extent where increasing ticket prices can’t compensate for the losses, now costing nearly double to fly a plane on the same trips as 1-2 years ago. He said Choice Aviation recently implemented a fuel surcharge because of the fuel spike, and at Jackson Hole Airport the price has risen to $9.89 a gallon.
“When you burn 150 gallons an hour, that adds up pretty quickly,” he said.
Ready to take off, but where’s the pilot?
According to ABC News in a conference call last Thursday, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said its regional partners have grounded 150 planes because of the national pilot shortage. He said he doesn’t expect an adequate supply of pilots to return for at least five years.
Buck and Atnip said when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and air travel plummeted, many older pilots decided it was a good time to hang it up. Choice partners with Northwest College to run its aeronautics program. Sheena Cichosz, chief flight instructor for Choice Aviation, said when the Federal Aviation Administration upped its requirement from 250 to 1,500 hours to fly commercial planes in 2013, it also narrowed the pipeline for available pilots.
This led to promotions for many regional airline pilots, the aviators who serve airports like YRA, who were called up by the major airlines serving large airports when flight traffic started increasing. Atnip said SkyWest, the airline that serves Cody through Delta, lost 250 pilots alone.
“They are calling up every pilot they can find,” he said.
Despite the increase in ticket prices, there have been at least 1.8 million travelers per day flying in the U.S. since March 29, according to TSA data.
Atnip said private, charter flights have followed a similar demand and supply scenario, as this mode of travel has attracted both people who do not like mask mandates and those concerned with catching Covid.
“Every industry is struggling to find pilots,” he said.
Educational outlook
Cichosz said enrollment for the aeronautics program has only grown since its inception in 2007, with around 30 full-time students right now, making it the biggest flight school in Wyoming. Atnip said the favorable job market for incoming pilots is something many students are well aware of.
“It becomes a good opportunity when flying comes back,” he said.
Cichosz said around 80% of the graduates end up going into an aviation-related profession and 60% end up becoming commercial pilots.
One current student who wants to fly planes commercially someday is Kylee Dellinger. The Mountain View native said it wasn’t the job prospects that drew her to flying, but rather the freedom the profession can provide.
“I like driving and I like outdoor stuff and I wanted a career where it didn’t feel like I had a job everyday,” she said. “Aviation just sounded fun.”
Atnip said there are many benefits to non-commercial aviation pursuits as well, like the more predictable schedule of flying private jets, and the instructional route that offers even more stability and time at home.
He said the current shortage is the third pilot “wave” he has seen during his two-decade career. The first occurred after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, which was then followed by the Great Recession of 2008. He said he expects the staff shortage to stabilize in a few years, as it has in the past.
“It always balances out,” he said.
