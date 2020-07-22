School will start a little later this year due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Cody School Board voted unanimously to push the start date for the 2020-2021 school year back about a week to Aug. 31.
This shift will allow the teachers more time to familiarize themselves with Canvas, the new online learning system the school is using, and give them time to upload as much as a month of content to site before the new school year starts.
The change removes most professional development days from the school calendar, but will not affect the usual breaks. It also pushes the end date for students to May 28, one day later than originally planned.
Superintendent Peg Monteith said a survey of faculty and parents showed they supported the move.
Having that time and that many lessons uploaded will give teachers a leg up if the schools end up closing again, something the board and Monteith are not anticipating.
Short supply
Another key announcement in the meeting was that the school would provide two neck gaiters to every student, staff member and substitute teacher, navy blue and emblazoned with the Bronc mascot.
“We’re ordering gaiters because getting kids to wear masks is tough,” Monteith said, adding there would be incentives for the students to keep the gaiters over their nose and mouth when they are within “bad breath distance” of one another. What those incentives are was not discussed in the meeting.
The district is trying to work with local businesses to provide the gaiters as well as with a business in Powell to provide plexiglass dividers in elementary classrooms.
The dividers would allow classrooms to operate as they had in the past, keeping the children in “learning pods” designed to foster collaboration and cooperation.
Unfortunately, plexiglass has been in short supply, and it isn’t yet clear if the dividers will be available in time for the new year or from a local business.
“Plexiglass is at a premium,” Monteith said. “It’s worth its weight in gold right now.”
Monteith said if the dividers aren’t available, then the elementary school classrooms would be set up to allow for social distancing.
Teaching students how to read is a challenge if they cannot also read lips, and so Monteith said that plastic face shields were also ordered for some teachers to aid with that.
A critical part of the reopening plan is a continuous cycle of disinfecting the school buildings, but getting the needed cleaners has been a challenge. Monteith said that some of the cleaning supply orders have been backlogged for a while.
“If cleaning supplies are too hard to come by, I don’t know what Plan B would be,” Monteith said. “We would have to lean on our community partners.”
A sporting chance
What exactly sports will look like this fall is still up in the air. The district is waiting on guidance from Wyoming High School Activities Association on how to move forward, and then will work with Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin to make a decision on them going forward.
Contact sports like football and wrestling are a lot harder to plan for than sports like golf, Monteith said. And it isn’t clear how much traveling athletes will do this year. The WHSAA is slated to announce a plan or guidelines soon, but the details haven’t yet been released.
Other activities like choir will also pose a challenge to the district. Singing in particular seems to pose a greater risk of spreading droplets that contain the virus, based on reports from the CDC and other health organizations. Monteith said one solution may be to move choir practices outdoors to help increase the distance between the singers.
Physical education classes will also be held outdoors as much as possible. The relatively mild weather even through early November will aid that.
“We used to have a saying: ‘There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing,’” Monteith said.
One new addition to the elementary PE curriculum might be fly fishing. Monteith said that some teachers were working on acquiring fly rods for the youngest students to practice with and get them outdoors.
New technology
Details about a new acquisition to help identify sick students and faculty have finally come to light. In another move in Tuesday’s meeting, the school board approved funding for the emergency purchase of eight Feevr thermal imaging devices to be placed in all schools except Wapiti and Valley elementary schools.
The more than $3,000 devices use forward-looking infrared scanners to measure the skin temperature and check for fevers. This method, Monteith said, will allow nurses and trained staff members to quickly identify those students who may be exhibiting beginning signs of COVID-19 and isolate them early.
Monteith also said that the devices would get students into the buildings a lot faster than scanning each of them with a touchless thermometer.
District policy has long been to send students home if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or greater. If any students are identified with a fever, nurses and staff will have a room they can put the students in while they go through a checklist, which includes checking blood oxygen levels, another good indicator of COVID-19, according to Monteith.
Despite the high price tag and advanced nature of the technology, the sensor can still be fooled if the weather is very hot or very cold, or if the student has been exercising, Monteith said.
The more than $26,000 acquisition should arrive about a week after the order is placed, in time for the new school year.
The plan to reopen
Right now, the Cody School District is planning for the new year to be mostly business as usual, with the addition of a few new measures to protect schools and staff.
The reopening plan, known as Smart Start, was mandated by the Wyoming Department of Education and had to include tiers of being open. Tier I was mostly business as usual, while Tier II was a mix of having kids in the buildings and virtual learning, while Tier III is a total shutdown of the buildings to students.
“Unless something catastrophic happens, we plan to move forward with Tier I,” Monteith said in the meeting.
While initial proposals of the reopening plan included rolling closures of the school buildings in the event of a positive COVID test for a student or staff member, Monteith said after consulting with Billin that would not be necessary.
“If we have someone suspected of having it, we’ll go through the public health process,” she said. “If someone is tested and found positive, Public Health will do contact tracing.”
A positive test may not require a long-term shut down depending on the results of the contact tracing.
If the school did move to Tier II, Monteith said that would mostly affect the middle and high school students and that elementary students would still come to school as normal.
Tier II would involve alternating schedules for the older students, with one group coming in on “A” days while the other was getting simultaneous online instruction before switching the next day.
Next week, the district will be holding a Zoom meeting with community stakeholders to go over the fine print of the plan before it is submitted to the state.
Even with all the policies, plans and procedures, there is still a risk involved with going back to school.
“I cannot guarantee that kids won’t get it, that staff won’t get it,” Monteith said. “I worry about some staff who are fairly high-risk. We will do our best to create an environment where we can be safe ... Most teachers feel like it’s a risk they’re willing to take.”
