Cody Craft Brewing is going to be able to welcome in a lot more people going forward.
On Tuesday, the Cody Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special exemption for the East Sheridan business that, combined with onsite parking and arrangements with neighboring businesses, will allow for a 210-person occupancy.
“I believe we found a good compromise with a specific exemption and this is evidenced by the fact that the By Western Rose took back its previous objections,” owner Brian Walker said. “In our request packet you’ll see there are no objections.”
The exemption allows for six people per every one parking spot up to 33 parking spots, which is roughly the number of on-street spots in the area.
It’s modeled on the downtown parking exemption businesses are allowed that takes into account all of the street and public parking.
The brewery is receiving 50% of that exemption to account for no public parking lots and less on-street parking in the East Sheridan area.
The approval ends a lengthy process that began more than a year ago when the brewery building was being renovated in advance of the new businesses’ opening. Walker had then had to secure parking arrangements with neighboring businesses, all of which are in operation only during normal business hours, to allow brewery customers to park there at night and on the weekends to allow close to the occupancy owners Brian and Jen Walker had envisioned.
The brewery opened at the end of 2021 and soon after Walker was back at city hall to ask if the entire block of East Sheridan could receive the same exemption as downtown businesses.
“One of the constants we heard was it was great to have some business on East Sheridan and this gave us hope that our presence would be a catalyst for growth down that block,” he said.
At a Feb. 15 city council meeting, members unanimously agreed to table a first reading to extend the downtown 100-space parking exemption to 19th Street and instead allow the planning and zoning commission the option of granting businesses in the area a more tailored exemption.
Walker said at the meeting the special exemption for the brewery would allow him to have the occupancy he wants, but said he still would have preferred the full area be granted the same exemption as is given downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.