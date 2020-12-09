No one will have to pay for school lunch this year.
The Cody School District announced Wednesday that school meals will be free for the rest of the school year.
The nutrition department made the announcement Wednesday morning along with a plea to parents to fill out a meal application form.
“It is hard to explain the complexities of school funding,” nutrition staff said via release. “One thing is for certain, the number of students we have who qualify for free and reduced meals has a direct impact on the Title I grant-funded programming we are able to provide within our district. Not only does this grant funding supply 10 peoples’ salaries, it provides books and software licenses to help students with reading and math.”
The meal application can be found at family.titank12.com/application/new?identifier=HHCG2A.
