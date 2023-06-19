After telling law enforcement officers that Barack Obama was still president and after being unable to tell them what month it was, a Tennessee man was arrested June 8 for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance at the Good2Go on Depot Drive.
Santana L. Winkler, 28, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty to both counts during his June 9 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit, the Cody Police Department received reports around 9:45 a.m. about a highly intoxicated male with green and black hair attempting to drive away from the Good2Go.
Officer Steven Bassett responded and, upon arriving at the Good2Go, saw Winkler sitting in a dark SUV rummaging through the vehicle, the affidavit said.
A Good2Go employee told officers that Winkler had parked at the store around 5:45 a.m. that morning.
“[She] advised ... that Winkler appeared to be intoxicated and was allowed to sleep in the parking lot in his vehicle,” the affidavit said.
When Bassett spoke with Winkler, he noticed “his speech was extremely slow and slurred,” the affidavit said. “Winkler had a significant amount of xerostomia, commonly referred to as cottonmouth which ... I know to be from opiate use.”
“Winkler’s eyes were nearly closed, and he appeared to be falling asleep while speaking to him,” the affidavit said. “This is another condition I know from my training ... to be from drug use.”
During the field sobriety tests, Winkler allegedly told Bassett that the date was the 7th but “paused for an unusual amount of time when asked what month,” the affidavit said.
After stating that Obama was still president, “Winkler caught his mistake and advised me President Biden was currently in office,” the affidavit continued.
During the tests, Winkler showed signs of poor manual dexterity and poor balance, the affidavit said.
Officer Mark Martinez arrived on the scene after Bassett reported he believed Winkler was under the influence of a controlled substance, which would not have allowed him to safely operate a vehicle, the affidavit said.
“Martinez advised me that during my stop, he had found some inconsistencies in Winkler’s vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Winkler told Bassett that he had bought it from a friend in Powell, but couldn’t remember his name, only that he had a dealership, the affidavit said.
Winkler stated he could provide the paperwork for the vehicle, but after opening the car door to retrieve it, he told the officers, “you can’t search my car,” the affidavit said.
Winkler then sat down in the driver’s seat and tried to close the car door, but Bassett stopped the door from closing after suspecting Winkler would try to drive away, the affidavit said.
Winkler began to argue with Bassett, and attempted to pull away from Bassett as he arrested him, the affidavit said.
After being put in the back of Bassett’s patrol car, Winkler again stated the officers couldn’t search his vehicle, the affidavit said.
“It heightened my suspicion that there was a controlled substance present in the vehicle,” Bassett wrote in the affidavit.
During a search of the car, Bassett found fentanyl pills and medicine commonly used in reversing the effects of a narcotics overdose, the affidavit said.
During his arraignment, Winkler was given a $5,000 cash-only bond, and was ordered not to consume alcohol or controlled substances.
He now faces a jury trial in November.
