The isolation and stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have placed unprecedented challenges on mental health, bringing a heightened need for suicide awareness and prevention efforts.
Wyoming has had the worst suicide rate in the country the last two years and Park County residents died by suicide more often than those in most other counties. Mental health workers have been working diligently to fend off the negative effects isolation can bring.
Wendy Morris, community prevention manager for Healthy Park County, said the local suicide rate remained steady in 2020. In 2019, Park County had a rate of 33.3 suicide deaths per 100,000 people, eighth-highest in the state.
Wyoming had the worst suicide rate in the country for the second year in a row in 2020, though the statewide rate improved from 29.3 in 2019 to 25.8 suicide-caused deaths per 100,000 people, according to the United Health Foundation and Centers for Disease Control.
“We’re definitely keeping an eye on 2021 numbers,” Morris said.
She also said Healthy Park County has been working with Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center and local law enforcement to keep abreast of trends, numbers and activity in local emergency rooms.
Healthy Park County is also working with Cody High School staff to teach suicide prevention techniques and provide resources to support and help those dealing with these types of issues through QPR Gatekeeper Training, teaching the importance of “question,” “persuade,” and “refer.” She said this training is available for any group in the community interested in participating.
Trigger points
Lorraine Steppe, a mental health counselor at The Pines Counseling where said everyday tragedies sometimes made an even deeper impact this past year because of the somber mood already pervading society and lack of in-person contact occurring to help people cope with these emotions.
“There’s a lot of additional grief that goes on,” Steppe said. “The support that would usually follow that – being around friends and being around other people – is not happening.”
Many adults have also been laid off from their jobs since the pandemic began, as unemployment spiked in the late spring and did not return to normal levels until eight months after the pandemic began. Unemployment can lead to even more isolation as people lack the camaraderie of coworkers.
Steppe is in constant contact with other local mental health providers, who have expressed worry about people being isolated for much longer than normal periods of time. Shaun Balch of Yellowstone Behavioral Health said the facility has seen around 230 Title 25 mental health evaluations this year, with an evaluation being performed almost every day. He said this is a noticeable increase compared to the historical average of 2-3 times on a busy week in the past.
Title 25 holds are a detention of an individual deemed to be a harm to themselves or others due to a mental health crisis.
Among her patients, Steppe said COVID-19 has stunted or even hurt their progress dealing with mental health issues.
“People are very concerned,” Steppe said. “It is extremely difficult on people.”
She said making engaging with others a priority, even if it takes some creativity, can lift one’s spirits.
Although her support group for survivors of suicide loss stopped meeting in person for a few months, the members kept meeting virtually. After that, they resumed meeting but in a new, bigger space.
“Because to me, that face-to-face with people really who are hurting, that’s crucial,” she said.
Plans are in the works for a support group as well for survivors of suicide attempts.
Widespread impact
From children to the elderly, no age group has been completely spared from the effects brought on by health order restrictions.
Daniel Cossaboon, psychologist for Cody High School, could see the effect of long-term isolation on his students once the school reopened its doors this past fall, conducting 22 suicide risk evaluations in the first seven days of school.
“Very clearly, that indicated that our kids were under a tremendous amount of stress,” Cossaboon said. “I think it was a combination of a bunch of different things, namely the quarantine.”
Thankfully, those risk evaluations dropped off as soon as the school year got underway. Morris said that the drop-off shows how important social interaction is for children and young adults in particular, who thrive on schedules and consistency, and how lucky we are to be living in a community that has had far fewer lockdowns than most of the nation.
“As a parent, I care more about my daughter, how she can and how young people can interact with each other and work together than I care necessarily about the grades she gets on her next algebra test,” Morris said. “Socializations and friendships, they’re just learning so much right now.”
The elderly at the Cody Senior Center were greatly affected as well. That facility was closed for most of the year after the pandemic began. For many of the Center members, the facility is their primary means of meeting up with others.
Hope on the horizon
The darker, colder winter months are traditionally the time when the risk of committing suicide reaches its highest levels. According to Steppe, there was a stretch in Cody of around 10 suicide attempts in seven days in early 2020.
When people lack human connection, they often turn to a screen for news or social media for their comfort and entertainment which, Steppe said, can lead to unhealthy, addictive behaviors, a habit referred to as “doom scrolling.”
“I think social media has taken over where some of our personal interactions have stopped,” she said.
Spending too much time on social media can create a warped sense of reality that can cause people to think less of themselves, due to the fact that people usually only promote the happier moments of their lives.
To cope with this problem, Steppe recommends taking a fast from social media or switching to more direct forms of digital communication like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime conferencing.
Fear of the unknown can also be a trigger point for people of all ages during unprecedented times, Morris said.
“Everybody is wondering, What’s next, when are things going to go back to normal?” she said. “There’s only so much we can be resilient against.”
With COVID-19 cases starting to drop substantially and vaccinations on the rise in recent months, along with spring weather on the way, Steppe said she is starting to notice a sense of optimism and hope in her clients.
For those thinking about committing suicide, Steppe recommends reaching out to a friend, family member or mental health provider before it is too late. Morris said those on the receiving end “should listen without judgment and provide hope.”
“That’s a really big part,” she said.
Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to speak to someone 24/7 or, for the Wyoming Lifeline call center, call 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday. Those who feel more comfortable texting can text “wyo” to 741-741.
Those in an immediate crisis should call 9-1-1.
To schedule a QPR training, call (307) 578-2707.
