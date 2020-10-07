The Park County flu clinics will have a different look and feel this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Cody clinic scheduled for next Wednesday will be administered via drive-thru at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
“It’s just a lower chance of any infectious transmission,” said Kindy Krei, Park County Public health nurse supervisor.
Similarly, the Powell flu clinic scheduled for this Wednesday took place at the Park County Fairgrounds.
Attendees will be advised to stay in their vehicles and follow directions from staff, eliminating close-contact standing lines. Vehicles will be directed through the east Stampede entrance and will leave out the west side.
Krei said the event is specifically directed at people concerned about contagion risks as exposure will be nearly impossible. All staff members will be gloved, wearing face shields and masks. Staff will also have their symptoms and temperatures checked before working with the public.
Flu shots are $25 for adults and $20 for children 6-months- 18-years- old. Children 6-35 months of age will be issued a 0.5 mL FluLaval Quadrivalent dose.
Patients should bring copies of the front and back of their insurance card to expedite time. If paying out of pocket, have cash or check ready for staff.
Wearing short sleeves and a mask is encouraged. Children harnessed in car seats should be dressed in lighter clothing like a onesie or shorts. Krei said if there is a side of the body preferred to receive a shot on, an individual should sit next to the car window closest to that side.
“But that doesn’t mean that staff can’t get around those situations,” she said. “We’re pros at getting under five layers of clothing, doing it backwards with our eyes shut.”
Screening forms must be filled out before receiving a shot, which can be accessed ahead of time at parkcounty.us/publichealth/fluclinics.html.
If unable to make the flu clinics, the Public Health office at the county courthouse is offering flu shot walk-ins every Wednesday and Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. through December, excluding the holidays. The Powell office is doing the same 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Mondays through the end of November. Scheduled appointments are also available.
Businesses with at least 10 employees can also schedule a satellite clinic where nurses come to their headquarters.
Krei said her department is using the vaccine administration as a trial run for when it will help the public receive a COVID-19 vaccine, likely to be released in 2021.
“Because we have a COVID vaccine we’re not going to want to have 30,000 people come into a building,’’ she said. “The flu clinic is a nice little pregame to see how that one looks.”
She said she has no idea how many will come out for the flu clinics.
Krei said Powell Valley Healthcare provided her department valuable pointers it learned from performing its drive-thru COVID-19 testing during the summer. PVHC ran out of tests much earlier than expected after a strong public turnout for those tests.
“The end goal is to have a seamless process for the community to be able to just come in and get their vaccine whether it’s their flu shot or their COVID shot,” she said.
Public Health will make any last-second announcements regarding the clinics on its Facebook page.
