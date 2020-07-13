Cody couple Brent and Dawn Marchant were not wearing masks while taking their 4-year-old granddaughter Eleanore to the Glendale Park on Tuesday, but said if they went anywhere else with more people, they definitely would.
“We put on our masks at the store when we go,” Dawn Marchant said. “Otherwise, we just keep to our regular routine.”
With cases in the county on the rise, there are more signs of people wearing masks in public.
Some, such as Doug and Pam Johnston of Meeteetse, think stores should be requiring masks rather than just encouraging it and continuing to serve those without them.
The couple usually come to Cody once a week to shop and typically enjoy going to a variety of stores and a good restaurant, but lately they said they have reduced their routine to the necessities because of wanting to limit their contact with people and any lax enforcement of the health guidelines.
“Normally, I’ll go to a few local stores in a trip, but I haven’t been to any lately besides the main grocery stores,” Pam Johnston said. “We don’t eat out when we travel, we always wear a mask. We’re just trying not to mingle with so many people.”
“I really appreciate the employees who are always wearing masks and doing things like refilling the hand sanitizer stations. I would really prefer they make people wear a mask in the stores.”
Many people around town avoid masks at least most of the time.
A couple in town to look at houses was eating outdoors at The Station.
“I don’t feel they’re necessary out on the street like this or in the open air,” said Margaret Adams of Colorado.
“I’ve been tested every two weeks for it and I can safely say I don’t have it,” said John Adams, noting that if other people wanted to wear a mask, that was fine, but if they chose not to, “it’s a free country.”
The Marchants said they were grateful for the health guidelines in place – Brent saying they are “cautionary, and they need to be.”
“I think they’re starting to think the opening-up wasn’t such a good idea,” Doug Johnston said. “It’s starting to spread, and I think people are starting to get nervous. We knew it would spread, because of people coming in from out of state traveling the country or on vacation, or even people leaving Wyoming and coming back.”
Still, the Marchants said summer was a good time for this situation to occur, as they usually spend their summertime outdoors and far away from the heavy traffic areas anyway. This allows them to have some time outside of their home without having to worry.
“It gives us something to do, stay away from downtown where all the tourists are,” Dawn Marchant said. “Honestly, that is how we usually spend our summer. We tend to spend as much time outside as we can while letting the tourists be.”
(Joshua Leach contributed to this report)
