Hazel Betters, 4, colored a picture for her great-grandmother.
For the first time since the pandemic began she was able to hold the hand of Doreen Skates, 91, as she showed her the picture.
Their hands were still separated by the clear shower curtain of the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center’s Hugging Booth, but for Betters and her family, it was the best connection yet.
“I love you,” Hazel said.
“I love every one of you,” Skates replied.
When Mark Skates and Pam Betters, along with her granddaughter Hazel, arrived at the long term care center on Friday to visit their mom, they were able to do something they haven’t been able to do for a long time.
Thanks to the new Hugging Booth, they held hands and even hugged for the first time since the pandemic began.
“It was harder for us to hug her with her in a wheelchair, but it was nice to be able to have some contact,” Betters said.
Doreen Skates entered the long term care center last March. In the early days the family kept in touch through Facetime and then came for socially distanced visits outside the center. As it got colder, though, they settled for seeing each other through the glass doors at the front while speaking on the phone.
“We’ve talked on the phone and met outside, but it’s not the same,” Mark said. “This was a lot better and felt like you were right there with her.”
The idea for the Hugging Booth came about after Cody Regional Health Foundation Director Annalea Avery’s own experience visiting a loved one.
“I went to surprise my grandma for her 93rd birthday,” she said. “There wasn’t a Hugging Booth, but it sparked an idea.”
Avery did some research and found a prototype she thought would work in the long term care center.
“I brought the idea to the long term care center director and then approached the foundation board,” she said. “They were excited to do that.”
The hugging booth is a clear divider with armholes that allows families of long-term care residents to have physical contact with their loved ones. It is made with clear shower curtains, with the frame built by Bromley Construction.
The booth opened in late December.
“On the first day I cried,” she said. “It was very emotional and everyone was so happy. It was a passion project that made a difference.”
Long Term Care Center Director Brian Huso said for many it was their first time with physical contact since March.
The Hugging Booth is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for one hour blocks.
Huso said visits usually last 30-45 minutes, which leaves time to clean and disinfect before a new group arrives.
“It’s going extremely well and we’re constantly booked. Everyone who’s wanted to has used it at least once,” Huso said.
Avery said there are still some improvements to be made, including replacing the curtain with vinyl sheeting that will be clearer and easier to see through.
While the family enjoyed the visit, they are looking forward to the day when they can give each other a hug face-to-face.
“It was nice to see them.” Doreen said, “but I wish I was with them.”
