Zerkle1.jpg
Buy Now

Jillian Zerkle (center) talks with Steve Humphries-Wadsworth (left) and Josh Spinney at the Cedar Mountain Center on Oct. 20. Zerkle serves as a unit coordinator for the facility, returning there after going through the program herself in 2019.

 Stephen Dow

Around the Cedar Mountain Center, Jillian Zerkle is known as the kind of person who “opens doors, both literally and metaphorically,” said Steve Humphries-Wadsworth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.