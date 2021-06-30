CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan have sent a letter to the National Rifle Association inviting the NRA to explore relocation of its Virginia operation to Wyoming.
The letter highlights the state’s business-friendly tax environment, Wyoming’s eager workforce and the population’s strong support for Second Amendment rights.
It also notes some of the firearms manufacturers in the state, including Gunwerks in Cody and Weatherby in Sheridan.
Gordon is a lifetime member of the NRA and believes the right to bear arms is fundamental. He said owning guns was part of a way of life growing up on his family ranch in Kaycee and remains so today.
The Governor signed multiple pieces of legislation in 2021, which reinforce existing firearms laws in Wyoming, and he has also helped facilitate the relocation of several firearms manufacturing businesses to Wyoming.
Buchanan is an avid hunter, firearms enthusiast and longtime member of the NRA.
“I received my first rifle on the ranch when I was age 12 and have had a great reverence for the Second Amendment ever since,” he said.
As a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, Buchanan sponsored or supported several pieces of pro-Second Amendment legislation and voted in favor of legislation on the castle doctrine and the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act. As the secretary of state, he has also continued to recruit firearms and ammunition manufacturers to Wyoming.
“Wyoming citizens value our state’s customs, culture and pro-second amendment laws,” Gordon said. “We will always protect personal freedoms, and those of businesses involved in the firearms industry. All of this, plus our great hunting and other outdoor opportunities, make Wyoming an ideal place for the National Rifle Association to consider home.”
(2) comments
A perfect fit: NRA and Wyoming. It's far away from the corrupt cities and judges and their large staff can enjoy Wyoming hunting and shooting like Weatherby's staff is doing.
Cheyenne or Sheridan would be best, but gee wouldn't it be GREAT to have them land in Jackson Holefornia.... I can hear the lily-livered liberals yelling from here.
Kinda like having Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney living in Jackson Holefornia. The liberals do a slow burn when their arch enemy is about....
Love it!
I agree with everyone of Gordon's sentiments stated within this article, with the exception of bringing the NRA to Wyoming. Absolutely no good will come from bringing LaPierre and his clutch of snakes on the board, anywhere near decent people. Corruption in the NRA has rendered it worse than useless; it is now a good example of everything bad in a corrupt and ineffective organization. There are several other far more worthy and trustworthy organizations with the same or similar corporate purpose to woo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.