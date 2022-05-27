Youth and families in the Big Horn Basin are invited to the annual Cody Kids Fishing Day event on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Beck Lake Recreation Area in Cody.
Kids 14 and under can register beginning at 8 a.m. at the entrance to the recreation area from 14th Street.
“This is a great opportunity for Cody area families to spend the day enjoying the outdoors and learning about fishing,” said Tara Hodges, information and education specialist with Game and Fish. “The event is free of charge and the entire family is encouraged to attend.”
Children and their families will have the opportunity to catch yellow perch, cutthroat, rainbow and brown trout. Assistance will be available for beginner anglers.
The first 300 kids ages 14 and under who register will receive a free fishing pole and gift bag. Additional prizes will be awarded at the end of the event including a grand prize of a two-person inflatable kayak. Also, participants who catch a tagged fish will win a free lifetime conservation stamp.
A free hotdog lunch will be provided courtesy of the Cody Optimists.
Participants should bring their own poles. Bait and some fishing poles and gear will be provided. As Wyoming’s weather can be unpredictable, everyone should dress warmly and be prepared for cold, wet weather.
Kids fishing day events are held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week. Saturday is also Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming. Anyone may fish without a fishing license or conservation stamp on Free Fishing Day, Saturday, June 4. All limits and other fishing regulations apply.
The event is hosted by Cody Optimists Club, East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Shoshone National Forest and Wyoming Game and Fish. Sponsors include Albertsons, Big Horn Radio Network, Cody Enterprise, Cody Rec Center, Darita Enterprises, First Bank, Frito-Lay, Fremont Motors, Keebler, Wheat Montana, Meeteetse Messenger, Park County Recreation District, Powell Tribune, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Shoshone Recreation District, Taco Johns, UPS Store, Walmart, Wendy’s, Whitlock Motors, Wyoming Outdoorsmen and Zebco Family Fishing Program.
