If changes are coming to the activities offered by the Cody School District, it’s not yet clear what they will be.
Members of the school board expressed their appreciation for the community’s participation in the public forum held on April 12, but did not offer concrete plans as to what the next move would be going forward. The reason for discussing cuts to activities, a change to the funding model that would have shrunk the district’s coffers by as much as $3.9 million, never materialized before the end of the legislative session. But that is no reason to become complacent, said board vice-chair Stefanie Bell.
“When something isn’t really important, things just fade into the background,” Bell said. “This can’t be something that’s solved only when cuts are coming.”
A joint legislative committee is planning to discuss school finance again in the interim between sessions. That committee may advance a bill with steeper funding cuts.
Though no plans for activities have yet been announced, superintendent Peg Monteith said any changes for the 2021-2022 school year would need to be made before the budget is finalized in July. There are a variety of options the board is looking at, including private fundraising for activities, raising activity and gate fees, and relying more heavily on the booster club.
“Just so the public knows, the booster club does support all WHSAA activities, not just athletics,” said trustee Sheri Schutzman, who is part of the booster club. “We don’t get a lot of requests … It’s going to take a whole community to continue all these sports if the budget cuts keep coming, which they’ll probably come.”
The district spends over $200,000 more than it receives from the state to fully fund all student activities offered by the WHSAA.
Oh well they can’t have everything.
Log In
